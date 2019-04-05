‘Inside The Actors Studio’ Returns On New Network In Fall, Alec Baldwin & Jane Lynch Among Hosts

Inside the Actors Studio will return to television this fall on a new network and with new hosts.

The popular TV talk show made its debut on Bravo in 1994 with screenwriter and producer James Lipton serving as host. During each one-hour episode, he would interview a different entertainer or an ensemble, asking both serious and lighthearted questions about their work and career. Legendary actors, screenwriters, playwrights, directors, and even musicians were featured on more than 260 episodes of the program.

In September of 2018, after 22 seasons and 24 years, Lipton announced that he was retiring as the host of the long-running series.

“It’s very gratifying to see the legacy of Inside the Actors Studio being carried forward for a new generation to appreciate and enjoy,” he said via a statement at the time, according to Vanity Fair.

“I’m excited to see the new hosts engage with the guests and students and continue to entertain viewers in the U.S. and around the world.”

This week, the show’s new network, Ovation, revealed its plans for the upcoming new season of the series, which will premiere in the fall of 2019.

Current Match Game host Alec Baldwin, who was interviewed by Lipton during Seasons 1 and 13 of Inside the Actors Studio, will serve as just one of the rotating emcees for the revamped series. He has been tapped to interview TV icon Henry Winkler (Happy Days, Barry) for one of the new episodes.

Additionally, Glee alum Jane Lynch has been confirmed to interview actor David Oyelowo (Selma) during the new season.

Loading...

The rest of the Inside the Actors Studio guest hosts and interview subjects will be announced at a later time. The show will be filmed at two different venues in New York City: the Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace University and the Loreto Theater at the Sheen Center.

“We continue to delve into the craft of acting with a diverse roster of fascinating guests and hosts, both enduring and up-and-coming. Ovation has always been a great place to celebrate the arts,” stated Baldwin, who is the co-president of The Actors Studio, which is a theatre workshop for professionals in the entertainment industry.

Ovation will air classic episodes of Inside the Actors Studio leading up to the Season 23 premiere, including interviews with Paul Newman, Robin Williams, Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, George Clooney, and Halle Berry.

Inside the Actors Studio will premiere on Ovation on Sunday, October 13, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.