WWE Rumors: Big Updates On The Status Of The Undertaker And John Cena For ‘WrestleMania 35’

Will two of the biggest names in wrestling have anything to do this weekend?

WWE already has a very stacked card with 16 announced matches confirmed for WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, but there may be room for more. As fans look at the match listing, though, they notice the obvious absences of two very big names who are usually staples for the biggest pay-per-view of each year. That being said, it’s time for some updates on the status of both The Undertaker and John Cena as Mania draws ever closer.

Many have wondered if either of the superstars will have anything to do at WrestleMania 35, but neither of their names has been mentioned at all in the weeks of build-up. According to Wrestling Inc., The Undertaker is scheduled to be in New Jersey for the big event on Sunday, but it isn’t known if he will be used.

The last time anyone saw Taker on WWE television was during a tag team match at Crown Jewel in November. If he doesn’t end up wrestling on Sunday, it will be the first time in nearly two decades that a WrestleMania has gone on without him in a match of any kind.

Right now, it has been reported that The Undertaker will work WWE’s next Saudi Arabia event in either May or June, but still not fully confirmed. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, The Undertaker posted on Instagram to show he has lost weight, is in great shape, and that he certainly wasn’t dead despite many reports.

Last year, The Undertaker wrestled John Cena in a squash match at WrestleMania 34 which lasted less than three minutes. As for Cena, many have been wondering about his status for Sunday as well.

John Cena has been off of WWE television since January when he was written out of storylines with an injury angle before the Royal Rumble. He went on to film a new movie which has now completed production and some thought that he’d be back in time for WrestleMania 35.

While WWE has not said anything about him lately, there are those who believe he’s wrestling on Sunday. As a matter of fact, Kurt Angle spoke with Gorilla Position and went as far as to say that Cena will indeed have a match at WrestleMania.

????BREAKING NEWS?!???? Kurt Angle tells GP that “John Cena WILL have a match at #WrestleMania” pic.twitter.com/XWHeRC40BZ — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 5, 2019

Angle said that he had hoped Cena would be the man to wrestle him in his “Farewell Match,” but that honor goes to Baron Corbin. It’s possible that Angle slipped up by saying that Cena “will” have a match, but he kind of saved it at the end, saying he’s “almost positive” he’ll be there even though a match hasn’t been announced yet.

It’s rather difficult to imagine WrestleMania 35 won’t have John Cena or The Undertaker on the card in a match or scheduled for an appearance, but anything is possible. One thing is certain, and it’s that both men will be in the area on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if WWE uses them for the event or not.