Buxom Model Nicki Andrea Busts Out Of Skintight Sports Bra, Leaving Little To The Imagination

Buxom model Nicki Andrea has been making a name for herself in the world of glamour modeling, and a sultry snap posted to Instagram on Friday is evidence as of why. Andrea teasingly played with the zipper of a body-hugging sports bra, letting her chest spill out of the top, leaving very little to the imagination.

For the snap, Andrea stood in front of a craggy beachscape wearing a black and red set that clung to her voluptuous body. The high-cut bottoms gave a glimpse of her curvy thighs and backside, and her chiseled midsection was on full display. As she shared that the zipper to her top was “stuck,” fans caught a peek at her ample cleavage.

Andrea wore her hair in long, beach-babe waves that spilled over her shoulders and back, and rocked a high-wave, cascading part that’s perfectly on-trend. She wore contouring, with heavy sweeps of bronzer, to accentuate her flawless face, and topped the look off with some dramatic shadow and mascara to make her eyes pop.

The model had her toes in the water as the waves crashed behind her, and her sun-kissed skin glowed as she gave the camera a sexy grin.

Andrea is a pro at showing off her insane physique on social media. Earlier in the day, the journalism grad took to Instagram to show off a little bit of skin in a sultry snap that showed her sitting on a bench with an unbuttoned shirt on, wearing nothing underneath. For that shot, she wore a pair of high-waisted denim jeans and looked off camera as she playfully pulled her fingers through her hair.

The laid-back look was paired with some neutral makeup that complimented the attire perfectly. While looking contemplative, the model shared that she had just hit the gym for a workout session, and was planning to get ready for a photo shoot in the desert over the weekend, which fans are likely anxiously awaiting.

And on Thursday, Andrea floored Instagram yet again with another shot of herself wearing an unbuttoned look. The all-white garb showed off the model’s curvaceous frame as she sat on the ledge giving the camera a jaw-dropping pose. With her legs spread open, she showed off the unique garb and covered her most delicate assets using only her hands.

The ensemble contrasted stunningly with her gorgeously tanned skin, and she let her chestnut-colored hair spill over her shoulders, invoking a glamorous vibe to the industrial-looking outfit, which was paired with some heavy-looking, lace-up boots in black.

As always, fans of the stunning model will be keeping a watchful eye on her social media accounts to see what antics, and outfits, she gets herself into next.