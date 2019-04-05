Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Amazing Figure In Incredibly Short Daisy Dukes

Hailey Baldwin is the latest face of Levis — and her new campaign is hot, hot, hot.

According to The Daily Mail, Hailey is going to serve as the new face of Levi 501s denim, which includes everything from the original 501, the 501 skinny, and 501 shorts. Photos from the campaign show the 22-year-old wearing a wide array of jean shorts and jeans while also showing off her incredible figure. In one of the new images, Baldwin stands against a pink background as she shows off her long, lean stems in a pair of very short Daisy Dukes.

The model playfully holds the jeans with the top button undone, and wears a plain white shirt that shows off her midriff. The blonde haired beauty wears her hair down and slightly curled along with minimal makeup. In another playful photo from the shoot, Hailey stands to the side and holds up her white shirt, once again giving fans a little glimpse of her abs. One other image of that outfit simply zooms in on Baldwin’s backside, showing off her booty.

Another outfit from the shoot features Baldwin in a lighter wash of jeans, paired with a pink floral shirt that ties in the front. Like the other series of photos, this one leaves little to the imagination as the Daisy Dukes show off Mrs. Bieber’s fit figure. The model herself has yet to post any photos from the new collab to her own Instagram page, but Levi’s posted a short video earlier today to promote the collaboration.

#HaileyBaldwin is the first and ONLY face of #Levis501 EVER! Check out the brand's super-fun campaign with Mrs. Bieber and find out what her first gig with Levi's will be … https://t.co/Mzmn6US4ZQ pic.twitter.com/uJn8HNZuCI — X17online.com (@x17online) April 5, 2019

“Introducing Hailey Bieber for Levi’s. For this collection, Hailey added her own spin to our iconic 501 denim,” the jean giant wrote, along with a short video. “Link in bio to see more #501forFestival looks.”

So far, the post has earned the jean company a ton of attention, attracting over 41,000 views in addition to 150-plus comments. While some Instagram users took to the post to express their excitement over the new line, countless others commented on the post to gush over how amazing Hailey looks.

“She is so beautiful I love her,” one follower commented.

“Simply beautiful no matter what the enemy thinks happy about Hailey,” a second fan quipped.

“I want my name on my jeans now,” one more wrote.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, came under a little bit of fire after pranking fans on April Fools’ Day. Bieber took to his Instagram account to share a fake photo of an ultrasound, as well as a staged photo of Hailey at the doctor’s office. After that, many fans commented on the post to tell Justin that he shouldn’t joke about pregnancy, since many women struggle with infertility.

Justin has since apologized for the “insensitive” joke.