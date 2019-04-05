‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Star Linda Hamilton Trashes The Previous ‘Very Forgettable’ Sequels

The Terminator franchise can be considered one of the best science fiction franchises in cinematic history. From Director James Cameron, The Terminator, along with Terminator 2: Judgement Day, are considered to be the best movies in the series, despite three other sequels that have been made in the franchise. The star of the original films, Linda Hamilton, will be returning in the latest sequel, Terminator: Dark Fate, to be set right after the events of Judgement Day. While speaking to Variety, the star discussed her opinions on those sequels, for which she never returned, which barely even mention her character.

The original The Terminator, released in 1984, featured Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, an everyday waitress unaware of the wild adventures that will soon befall her. Responsible for giving birth to the child who will eventually become mankind’s savior against machines who have taken over the world, Sarah is protected by a man who returns from the future to save her from a cyborg that has also been sent back to kill her.

The sequel to the film, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, saw a much different Hamilton and Connor, as she’s been institutionalized for her ravings of the events from the first film, and trying to raise her now-teenage son as a militant with the skills he needs to save the future.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The series explored a great time travel story and is credited by being the classic franchise that saw the mainstream popularity of Arnold Schwarzenegger, as per the AV Club. The Terminator franchise has struggled since T2, with multiple failed sequels in Rise Of The Machines, Salvation, and Genisys, and even a short-lived TV series that saw Game Of Thrones’ star Lena Headey in the role of Sarah Connor.

The newest film, Terminator: Dark Fate, looks to reset the continuity by being a direct sequel to the events after T2: Judgement Day. The film will also reunite Hamilton with the franchise’s star, Schwarzenegger, for the first time in 28 years as they appeared in CinemaCon to show footage from the movie, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

When speaking to Variety, Hamilton made her opinions about those sequels after T2, and she didn’t really hold back.

“They’re very forgettable, aren’t they?”

Hamilton goes on to discuss why she returned after all these years to the franchise that made her a star, and how she came to that decision.

“I gave it probably six weeks of intense thinking and consideration before deciding to do it. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to. I didn’t want it to look like a shameless money grab. I am living this quiet, lovely life that doesn’t involve being a celebrity, and you really have to think, do I really want to trade that in again for another 15 minutes?”

Terminator: Dark Fate releases on November 1.