‘The Amazing Race’ Spoilers: Season 31 Cast Confirmed, Locations And Supposed Winners Emerge

It is almost time for Season 31 of The Amazing Race and details about the cast and upcoming competition are now being officially revealed by CBS. Because this show is frequently taped quite far ahead of when it airs, plenty of spoilers about what goes down have already emerged. The cast is now being confirmed by the network and it looks like the final three teams, destinations, and perhaps the winners have been uncovered as well.

As The Inquisitr revealed some time ago, 11 teams will compete in Season 31 of The Amazing Race. Spoilers detail that all of the pairs have appeared on CBS reality television shows before, with teams having previously competed on Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor.

Season 31 contestants traveled to Tokyo, Japan first, and then according to Amazing Race spoilers via the Previously TV forums, they went to Luang Prabang, Laos and then to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. After Vietnam, TAR reportedly challenged contestants in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and then it was off to Kampala, Uganda.

Teams flew from Uganda to Grindelwald, Switzerland, and from there, they competed in Brienz, Switzerland and Split, Croatia. After Croatia, the last few teams made their way to Kampen, Netherlands, and the next destination was London, England. The final three teams then raced from London to Detroit, Michigan where the winner was determined.

we’re back baby! #teamtylerandkorey return to the @AmazingRaceCBS on April 17th at 9p! who’s ready to watch us race all over again! pic.twitter.com/rNvvfPAEnc — Korey Kuhl (@koreykuhl) April 5, 2019

The Amazing Race spoilers reveal that Art Velez and “JJ” Carrell of TAR were eliminated during the first leg and then Survivor fan-favorite Rupert Boneham and his wife Laura were the second pair cut. The third team eliminated consisted of Survivor stars Eliza Orlins and Corinne Kaplan, with Big Brother stars Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes out at the next elimination pit stop.

Then, Amazing Race spoilers reveal that the fifth team out was another BB combination consisting of Rachel Reilly and her sister Elissa Slater. Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle of Survivor apparently were eliminated after that, with TAR veterans Becca Droz sand Floyd Pierce gone during the next leg. Big Brother lovebirds Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are said to have been eliminated in London in fourth place.

You ready for a reality showdown?! All your favorites from The #AmazingRace, #Survivor, and #BigBrother will be crossing paths when they compete on The Amazing Race Season 31 on April 17: https://t.co/1GlLl8ESk0 pic.twitter.com/QuqxtDRHaU — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) April 5, 2019

If all of those eliminations are accurate, Amazing Race spoilers then pinpoint that the last three pairs remaining for the final leg include TAR vets Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl, Colin Guinn and Christie Woods, along with Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran.

It appears that there were non-elimination pit stops in Vietnam, Dubai, and Grindelwald, Switzerland. Once in Detroit, additional Amazing Race spoilers emerged thanks to the Detroit Free Press. Teams had to rappel down the 36-story Guardian building and at one point they faced a task at Hart Plaza.

Unfortunately, Amazing Race spoilers indicate that Leo and Jamal had a tough time at the Guardian building with the rappelling challenge there. Apparently, Jamal stood for two hours on his own while he waited for Leo to successfully complete the task there.

The buzz is that Leo and Jamal finished in third place, falling so far behind they didn’t even get to complete all of the tasks. The Amazing Race spoilers tease that Colin and Christie pulled ahead during these tasks in Detroit and ultimately, Tyler and Korey were scrambling about an hour behind him.

Supposedly, The Amazing Race Season 31 winners are Colin Guinn and Christie Woods, with Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl taking second place. TVLine reveals that CBS has moved up the premiere date of Season 31 so that it will debut on Wednesday, April 17. TAR will air after Survivor each week, bumping the low-rated Million Dollar Mile to Saturday nights.

Will this elimination list pan out to be accurate and will Colin and Christie take home the first-place prize? The Amazing Race fans are anxious to get going with this competition and luckily, they won’t have to wait much longer now to see how it all plays out.