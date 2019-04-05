Russian Model Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Braless In Sizzling Instagram Snap

Instagram might not have been built for models, but it’s filled with them. One, in particular, seems to be drawing attention on April 5, 2019.

Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko has 9.6 million followers. Her Instagram comes with lots of curves, very little clothing, and an April 5 update that’s proving very popular. The setting is isolated and beachy. The lapping ocean is visible in the background, as are natural rocks. Kvitko herself is more covered-up than usual, but she doesn’t appear to be wearing a bra. While her long, tousled hair seems to be managing the ocean breeze, her cream-colored outfit is a different story.

Wool-ribbed pants and matching crop tops have their parameters. When you’ve got curves on AK’s level though, there’s going to be a compromise. It’s called not quite managing the top’s upper button, although this may have been left open for effect.

Given the comments, this girl is definitely making one.

“I am speechless”

One fan straight-up admitted being lost for words. Another called AK a “fit boo.”

The picture’s caption gives a nod to what is, admittedly, a very stylish outfit. AK mentions her Fashion Nova attire, but eyes are likely on what’s beneath it. Clearly embracing the “free the nipple” movement, this Russian beauty is more about the outerwear than the underwear.

AK’s April 5 update comes less than a month after The Inquisitr reported Kvitko taking to Instagram in another sensational number. Given the Balenciaga outfit, AK’s March 23 post likely came with a higher price tag. The luxury Spanish fashion label is favored by the likes of Cardi B – lyrics included. Proving every inch the “Balenciaga Mama” may have been the vibe for AK back in March, but April is all about the beach. Sometimes though, it’s about the pool.

AK’s March 22 caption suggests that it’s also all about the business.

“Hey guys! It’s been ONE year having my official app! I want to say a BIG THANK you to my app family for being there and supporting me”

Kvitko appears to have all the support in the world – at least, when it comes to fans. Kvitko is, as per their comments, a “perfect 10.”

Despite opting for very little clothing, this model’s account has variety. Bikinis can be black, pink, or white, and Kvitko isn’t above sporting a thong. Her bags are Chanel and her jets seem private, but something about this girl is very open. Kvitko is followed by fellow model Daniella Chavez, alongside Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham.