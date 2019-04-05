Eva Longoria Reveals That Her Son’s First Words Were ‘Lady Gaga’

The 44-year-old actress made the revelation while talking about her experience filming 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold.'

In a short interview with E! News, Eva Longoria talked about her experience playing Dora’s mom in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the live-action adaptation of the hit children’s television show, as a first-time mother. And when questioned if her 9-month-old son Santi had any new first words, she provided an interesting answer.

“No, I think his first word was Lady Gaga. Because that’s all he says… I mean he’s having full conversations, it’s just with ‘Gaga,'”

Before talking about her son, Longoria spoke about how it felt to bring Dora’s mother to life in her recent movie.

“Oh my gosh, well I grew up with Dora. I mean, being a Latino you were like definitely raised with all of the values and the Spanish that she’s teaching, but I didn’t realize she had such a global appeal. When I announced that I was going to be her mother it was such an honor to bring this one-dimensional cartoon to life in a real person. That was an amazing experience for me.”

Longoria also spoke about being a new mom when she was filming — her son was six weeks old at the start — and how it made her question her character’s approach more. She added that it was a fun adventure and praised co-stars Isabela Moner, Michael Peña, and Eugenio Derbez.

Per Hollywood, the 44-year-old actress got her start as Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives, whom she played for eight seasons. She recently spoke to Extra about how she is excited to be able to watch the Dora movie with her son Santi. Not only that, but she revealed that many of her friends are also excited for the movie, including Victoria Beckham and Serena Williams. Longoria said that she was surprised how many of her friends — and the public — knew about Dora the Explorer, as she thought it was a show that strictly appeals to Latinos.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is set for release on August 1, 2019, and follows Dora as she attends a traditional high school. Afterward, she enlists the help of her friend Boots (voiced by Danny Trejo), her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), and other teens to rescue her mother and father and get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding a lost Inca civilization.

Eva Longoria is currently a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris alongside Celine Dion, Jane Fonda, Julianne Moore, an Andie McDowell, as The Inquisitr reported.