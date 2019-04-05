Olivia Jade Reportedly Working On Plan To ‘Rebuild Her Brand’ After College Admissions Scandal

The YouTube star had a lucrative career as a beauty vlogger before ehr parents, Lori Loughlin and MOssimo Giannulli

Olivia Jade has been silent on social media in the weeks since her famous parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, became embroiled in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, but the savvy social media star is not ready to hang up her career just yet.

An insider told People that Olivia is having a hard time dealing with the backlash she has received in the wake of her parents’ alleged college admissions scandal. The wealthy couple appeared in court this week to face allegations that they paid $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters Isabella and Olivia admitted to the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits.

But the source said Olivia Jade is focusing on the big picture when it comes to her once-lucrative YouTube career that included endorsement deals with major beauty brands, including Sephora and TRESemme.

“Olivia is still distraught and embarrassed. She hasn’t been home much. She is very angry with her parents. She just wants to figure out how she can rebuild her brand.”

The insider reiterated that Olivia Jade is upset with her parents, but that she plans to rebuild her brand when the time is right.

“Olivia had her own life and business. She was always very driven and worked very hard to achieve what she had. This was her passion. She was honest about that she didn’t really care about school. But her business, she was always very serious about. She most certainly will find a way to start over again. She isn’t someone that gives up easily.”

Olivia Jade has not posted to social media or her YouTube channel at all in the weeks since the scandal broke last month. The beauty vlogger boasts nearly 2 million subscribers on YouTube alone.

Olivia Jade started her YouTube channel four years ago when she was just 15-years-old and it didn’t take long for her to become a sensation on the site. Early in her career, Olivia told Teen Vogue that her interest in beauty came from watching her mom in the makeup chair with professional makeup artists. The fallen USC freshman noted that she was lucky that from the time she was a kid she was able to watch her famous mom get her makeup done for events and learn proper techniques from professionals.

“It’s a dream of mine to launch a beauty or skin-care company one day. Being able to create my own line of products would be so surreal,” Olivia Jade said three years ago.

Just three months before the college admissions scandal changed everything, Olivia Jade debuted her own bronzer and highlighter palette with Sephora. The product has since been pulled by the beauty company.

Before the scandal silenced Olivia Jade’s career, proud mom Lori Loughlin told People that her daughter treated her passion for YouTube as a real job. Loughlin said the young beauty star took her job very seriously as she simultaneously handled lighting, editing, music, graphics, and hosting duties on her YouTube channel.