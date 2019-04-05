‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Sharon Questions Everything

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, April 8, bring serious uncertainty about Sharon’s new relationship. Rey kept a big secret, and she’s not sure how to handle things.

Sharon (Sharon Case) is uncertain about her future with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), according to She Knows Soaps. Rey did his best to make things work with his wife, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), when she came to Genoa City last year. Unfortunately for Rey, he loved Sharon — and Mia loved Rey’s brother, Arturo (Jason Canela). In fact, things got so bad that Mia even called out Arturo’s name during an intimate moment with Rey, which sent Rey straight to Sharon.

That fateful night ended with Rey arresting Sharon for her part in J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) supposed murder. In the end, J.T. wound up alive, and now Sharon is exonerated after the long and stressful trial in which Rey admitted he loved Sharon when he had to testify. In the midst of all that drama, Mia ended up attacking Lola (Sasha Calle) — whom she mistakenly believed was Abby (Melissa Ordway). Rey found out, but he didn’t turn Mia in because she is supposedly pregnant.

After he learned about Mia and Arturo’s recent affair, Rey finally kicked his wife to the curb, and he and Sharon got together. Sharon and Rey had a brief honeymoon period, and then Mia dropped a bomb on Sharon, according to The Inquisitr. Mia left an ultrasound picture of the her baby, Rosales. Of course, if she indeed is pregnant, that baby could either be Rey’s or Arturo’s. The thing is, though, Rey didn’t tell Sharon about Mia’s pregnancy.

Now, Sharon isn’t sure about what the future holds for her and Rey. She confronts Mia about the pregnancy and the ultrasound, and Mia cries out in agony and doubles over in pain, clutching her stomach. Now there is concern about the baby. However, Mia may be faking her pregnancy. Viewers saw her speaking with a pregnant woman, asking her if she wanted to earn some money.

Certainly, Rey did not lie to Sharon — but he failed to tell her this vital detail before they started dating and made things official. It’s bound to give Sharon some pause. Rey already arrested her, and now she finds out that he hasn’t been entirely truthful. She may not love Mia having the upper hand at this moment. There is a possibility that this is a red flag that is too big for Sharon to ignore.