Former Representative Anthony Weiner Officially Labeled Level One Sex Offender

While former Rep. Anthony Weiner is finally beginning to close the chapter on the sexting scandal that derailed his life, it seems that the former Democratic congressman will carry a permanent mark with him moving forward. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anthony’s political career has fallen apart multiple times due to scandals involving sexting. In 2011, Weiner used his public Twitter account to send a link to one of his female followers, a link which contained a sexually explicit photograph of himself.

After days of denying his involvement, he eventually admitted that he spent years exchanging explicit photos and messages with multiple women. Although he resigned from Congress, two years later, Weiner returned to politics — in 2013 — as a candidate in the New York City mayoral race. However, he found himself embroiled in yet another sexting scandal, and did not win the Democratic primaries.

Anthony managed to find consulting and lobbying work, but things came to a halt when it came to light that Weiner had sexted a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina. After months of investigating, Weiner surrendered himself to the FBI and began a 21 month-long prison sentence in November of 2017.

Earlier this year, he left prison months ahead of his expected release date, though it seems his troubles are far from over. As reported by CNN, Anthony Weiner has been designated as a low-level sex offender — specifically, level one. As a result, when Anthony Weiner is released from the halfway house he currently resides at, authorities only need to report his approximate address — specifically, his zip code.

Former congressman Anthony Weiner, who pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit photos to an underage girl, was designated a low-level sex offender in New York, a law enforcement official told CNN https://t.co/iml2x6aHGh pic.twitter.com/NauAyg2IPZ — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 5, 2019

While his sex offender status will stay with him for some time, Anthony will only have to register as a level one offender for the next 20 years. More serious offenders (e.g. level three) are labeled for life, and law enforcement must keep tabs on and report their address at all times. As reported by NBC News, Weiner’s personal information won’t be listed on New York’s sex offender registry, though it will be made available via a toll-free number.

After serving a reduced sentence in prison, Anthony was transferred to a halfway house, where he will reside until May 14. After he moves out, he will remain under court supervision for three more years. During his sentencing in 2017, Anthony Weiner wept in court and referred to himself as a sick man. While he had to pay a $10,000 fine, it is not known if he underwent counseling or therapy to address his behavior.