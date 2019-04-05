Channing Tatum & Jessie J Snuggle Up During Date Night

Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J were photographed showing off some serious PDA during a recent date night together in Hollywood.

According to E! News, Channing Tatum and Jessie J hit the town this week for a fun-filled date night. The couple were seen joined by some friends as the group went bar hopping in Los Angeles.

The duo and their pals were said to have hit up The Phoenix for about 20 minutes before heading to Dirty Laundry, where they partied until after 2 a.m.

“They looked like they were having a fun night out together. They were all smiles and very animated throughout,” a source told the outlet.

Jessie also revealed via her Instagram story that she and Channing hit up The Peppermint Club in order to support her Stanaj during his performance at the establishment.

The outing came just after Tatum joined his girlfriend in London, and sources say the trip was a big one for the couple as they continue to grow their relationship. The singer allegedly wanted to see how Channing fit in with her life in London, and experience what it’s like for her when she’s back home.

“Jessie really wanted to bring him home and show him where she’s from. It was fun for them to get to experience some of her favorite spots together and for Channing to meet the important people in her life. They spent some alone time, but she also took him to a get together where they met up with some of her friends and family. They had a great time going all over London and it was a big step for them,” an insider dished.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Channing Tatum isn’t the only one who has moved on since his split with wife Jenna Dewan. While he and Jessie J. are happily dating, Jenna has also found a love connection with Broadway actor Steve Kazee.

Sources tell Life & Style that Jenna and Steve are totally smitten with one another, and that things are going so well in their relationship that they are already living together.

The insider added that Dewan is already thinking about getting married again, and possibly having another child to add to her family, which would join her daughter, Everly, whom she shares with Tatum.

