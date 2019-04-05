Weekly ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Shiloh Pushes, Michael Needs Help, And Ava’s Confrontational

The week of April 8 is shaping up to be a wild one for fans of General Hospital. Spoilers detail that there is a lot on the horizon related to Shiloh and Dawn of Day, but there’s quite a bit of action coming with others in Port Charles, too.

According to TV Source Magazine, Chase will be issuing a warning to Shiloh. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Shiloh won’t necessarily feel intimidated by the detective, but he may be underestimating how determined Chase is feeling about taking down the Dawn of Day leader.

Kristina will be preparing to take the next step in her DOD journey, and General Hospital spoilers indicate that both Harmony and Daisy will be popping up. Chase will do his best to help Willow feel better — and it looks like Jason, Alexis, and Sonny will all be feeling increasingly worried about Kristina, DOD, and Sam’s deepening involvement.

The coming week will show Michael rattled for some reason, and he’ll soon reach out to Chase for assistance. General Hospital spoilers hint that Brad will start to get entangled in DOD as well, but it doesn’t look like that’s necessarily what shakes up Michael at this point.

Finn is ready to propose to Anna, but as The Inquisitr detailed, he’ll be interrupted by Robert — and a stunning revelation. Anna will be feeling quite emotional in the week ahead, and she may be facing some very difficult news soon.

How far will Anna go to get answers out of Alex? Click to watch today's dramatic, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/SuUCPSP1pz #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 20, 2019

Ava has felt determined to exact revenge on Ryan after what he did to Kiki, but the news Jordan received would seemingly indicate that Ava may be out of luck. However, Ava may not feel convinced yet.

As Ava struggles to forge forward in her life, General Hospital spoilers share that she’ll have another confrontation of sorts with Carly. In addition, she’ll stand her ground late in the week in some situation.

Oscar’s condition will remain dire, as General Hospital spoilers reveal that Monica will share an update with Drew at some point. There seem to be some signs that Oscar may last into the week of April 15, but the end may be coming quite soon.

Josslyn and Oscar's bridge excursion takes a scary turn. Can they reach help before it's too late? A thrilling, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/9DxL6nOaJf — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 4, 2019

Viewers will see Alexis confiding in her therapist, Neil, and General Hospital spoilers indicate that Spencer will pop up and get into a heated discussion with Valentin. It sounds as if many will be scrambling as the concern over Shiloh and Dawn of Day intensifies, and things could get pretty crazy.

How much more damage will Shiloh do in Port Charles before he is somehow neutralized? What’s coming next for those worried about Oscar — and concerned about the possibility Ryan’s still out there, somewhere? General Hospital spoilers tease that viewers have a lot to look forward to in this coming week, and people won’t want to miss a minute of the action ahead.