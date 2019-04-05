Kourtney And Khloe Kardashian Are Reportedly In Talks For Spin-Off Show According To ‘Radar Online’

Are you ready to see more Kardashians on your TV screen?

A new report from Radar Online suggests that sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are in talks to get another spinoff show, much like their previous spinoffs — Kourtney & Khloe Take The Hamptons and Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami. The two ladies already have a lot on their plate at this time with Kourtney managing her newly-launched website Poosh and juggling life with three children while Khloe is also extremely busy with her denim line Good American as well as her baby daughter True Thompson.

Now, E! thinks that it is the perfect time for the two girls to get their own series — because there would be a lot of great content for the show. And not only would the potential spinoff show the girls’ professional endeavors, it could also potentially feature their love lives. Now that Kourtney and Scott Disick are through and Khloe and Tristan Thompon are as well, this marks the first time that the two ladies have been single in quite some time and producers think that it could be the perfect opportunity.

“Right now the network is considering a spinoff for them because they are both single, and the two of them have not been single at the same time for a very long time,” an insider dished.

The source also shares that Kourtney and Khloe are very “excited” about the possibility of a show because they believe it would be an amazing platform to be able to promote their booming businesses. After this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ends, the ladies will most likely use momager Kris Jenner to negotiate a contract to get the big bucks, according to an insider.

“They really need to get these contracts inked before they move forward with anything. Once they do, shooting for their spinoff could start as early as this summer.”

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Khloe also has another business that she has been working on. The mother of one has reportedly trademarked the name Khlo-Fit and she has plans to use it on her upcoming fitness line which is expected to include everything from weights, boxing gloves, resistance bands, punching bags, exercise benches, and exercise balls along with exercise bikes and treadmills. The insider shares that Khloe wants to start the line to help people get fit and stay healthy.

And for now, fans will just have to wait and see if Khloe and Kourt do indeed get another spinoff but for now, they can catch new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays on E!