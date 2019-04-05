Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Immensely Grateful’ For Global Sussex Baby Shower Campaign

Last weekend, a royal fan kicked off a global social media campaign in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child arriving in late April. The #GlobalSussexBabyShower movement encouraged royal watchers to donate to some of the couple’s favorite charities—WellChild, CAMFED, and Mayhew—in celebration of the United Kingdom’s Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 31. The generosity of these royal fans did not go unnoticed by the charities, and now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves are showing their gratitude.

On Friday afternoon, the brand new Sussex Royal Instagram account dedicated to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a message from the royal couple, according to Page Six. The account posted photos from the duke and duchess’s visit to a Moroccan boarding house during their trip to the country in February, as well as photos from each of the three charitable organizations. In addition, the series contained a sweet photo of Meghan affectionately leaning on Harry’s shoulder.

“What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday!” the caption read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child.”

The account continued on to confirm that Harry and Meghan have “long planned” to ask royal fans and friends to donate to pre-selected charities in lieu of gifts ahead of the baby’s arrival.

According to the post, those charities are the Lunchbox Fund, which provides hot meals to schoolchildren in need; Little Village, which collects donated clothing, toys, and supplies for young children and impoverished families; WellChild, which offers youth with illnesses access to high-quality care in the comfort of their homes; and Baby2Baby, which collects clothing and diapers for children living in poverty.

“The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love,” the post concluded.

Meghan and Harry’s message comes just one week after the outpouring of support started by Twitter user Elle Harris, Entertainment Tonight reported. Harris shared a video on Twitter announcing the kickoff of the Global Sussex Baby Shower campaign, which benefited three pre-selected charities. She encouraged social media users to make donations and share the news publicly.

Throughout the course of the day, several donations were made to WellChild, CAMFED, which offers education to girls in Africa, and Mayhew, an animal welfare charity and one of Meghan’s latest patronages. All three organizations later voiced their great thanks to royal fans for their support.