Elisabeth Hasselbeck Releases Statement Addressing Audio Of Fight With Barbara Walters

Hasselbeck called herself "humanly reactive" and revealed she was pregnant when the morning-after pill debate occurred.

Former The View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck released a statement on Instagram Friday responding to the leaked audio of her explosive outburst toward Barbara Walters, reports Buzzfeed News.

“This. Just. In: I am quite humanly reactive. I used bad words when frustrated. I was pregnant with Taylor and a big conversation about the value and the lives of the unborn took place at the View.” “It was a battle -but not of the flesh. I used fighting words because I believe that God decides the value of the lives of babies,” she wrote. “And in the heat of the moment, when I felt the need to protect what I knew to be truth and had seen with my own eyes on ultrasound the LIFE in my own shell of a body- I used big battle words (one in particular that I am not proud of and am sorry for using in the heat of trying to defend the lives of the unborn).

Variety originally released the audio in which Hasselbeck can be heard lashing out in anger during an August 2006 episode of the show. The TV personality threatened to quit during a commercial break because she felt Walters was chastising her for her views on the over-the-counter morning-after pill.

Hasselbeck, who argued vehemently against the use of the pill, was not letting the other co-hosts interject to give their opinions.

Walters eventually cut her off on the air, commenting that “we have to learn” how to have a more rational discussion.

Apparently, Hasselbeck was so furious about the exchange she tore up her notecards before heading to a narrow corridor behind the stage.

“F**k that!” Hasselbeck can be heard exclaiming in the audio. “I’m not going to sit there and get reprimanded on the air. It’s not ok to sit there and get reprimanded on the air.”

Co-host Joy Behar attempted to diffuse the situation by steering her into the dressing room, but Hasselbeck remained incensed, ultimately proclaiming, “Good-bye! I’m off. Write about that in the New York f***ing Post!”

The View’s executive producer Bill Geddie was summoned to plead with her to return. Mere minutes before the program was set to resume filming, Hasselbeck rejoined the others on the set.

In her message, the former co-host credited God with changing her ways and her heart. She stated that while she still has her right to freedom of religion, she can also now “hold the hand” of someone with opinions different from her own.