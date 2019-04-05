See Pics Of The Avengers And Bob Iger As The Celebrities Visit Disney California Adventure

This is one press tour with an awful lot of celebrity status attached to it.

On April 26, 2019, Marvel is set to reveal the ultimate conclusion to 10 years of movies that have all been connected in one way or another. Avengers: Endgame has already been breaking records at the box office — and tickets just went on sale earlier this week — but there is much more to come. On Friday, a number of stars from the film teamed up with Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and decided to pay a visit to one of the theme parks.

Pre-sales for tickets are doing extremely well for Avengers: Endgame, with records being shattered already. Deadline reported that Marvel may be looking at trying to hit $300 million in its opening weekend, as projections already have it coming in around $260 million — but there is still work to be done.

Speaking of work, the stars who take on the iconic roles of Iron Man, Ant-Man, Black Widow, and others are busy on the press tour for Avengers: Endgame. They are heading around the world to give interviews, make appearances, and promote a movie that really doesn’t need much of it.

For fans who happened to be at Disney California Adventure in the Disneyland Resort on Friday, they were given an unexpected treat. Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner all joined Iger to greet fans. They also revealed the donation of more than $5 million to various nonprofit organizations.

Avengers: Endgame stars and Bob Iger teamed up in Disney California Adventure Park to celebrate the donation of more than $5 million to nonprofits supporting children with critical illnesses, including $1 million in cash from Disney to Starlight Children’s Foundation! pic.twitter.com/Qaavxoyvug — The LoCal Splash (@TheLoCalSplash) April 5, 2019

The stars were on a temporary stage which was put together in Hollywood Land, near the Hyperion Theater in DCA.

Of course, social media wouldn’t be social media without a bunch of pictures of the stars as they promoted the new film landing online. Interestingly enough, the Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION – BREAKOUT attraction can be seen in the background of many of the pics.

The Cast of Avengers Endgame Visited Disneyland California Adventure Today to Promote the Film. T-21 more days! pic.twitter.com/b8VkE2lzpq — The Disney Bubble (@feeling_disney) April 5, 2019

caroltonynat at disneyland avengers endgame press tour @ disney california adventure pic.twitter.com/zlodreqB18 — best of tony stark (@616tones) April 5, 2019

You can see that the celebrities were having a lot of fun with this press tour stop, and how could you not while at Disney California Adventure? Along with being on stage, many of them walked down onto the street to sign autographs and take pictures with the fans.

Avengers EndGame press tour#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/M2tosR5MTU — RitaRuybal (@ritaruybal) April 5, 2019

These stars are only a small handful of the numerous celebrities who will star in Avengers: Endgame, but that’s a lot of talent in one place.

Along with the news of the charitable donations and fundraisers, it’s not surprising that Bob Iger was on hand at Disney California Adventure for this press tour stop. Avengers: Endgame is looking as if it will be one of the biggest movies of all time, and it most certainly will be a huge box office earner for Disney and Marvel Studios along the way.