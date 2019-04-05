‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Reveals When He And Brittany Cartwright Will Start Trying For A Baby

The 39-year-old is ready to be a dad.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to start a family.

During an appearance at ShoeDazzle and JustFab’s Desert Oasis this week in Los Angeles, the Vanderpump Rules couple spoke to Us Weekly magazine about their future.

“I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids. He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready,” Cartwright said, adding that she and Taylor recently bought a home.

As for Taylor, he told the magazine he’s planning to start trying for a baby on the night of their wedding, which is set to take place this summer near Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky.

“We’ve been together for four years and my whole life has been a party, so I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” Taylor explained. “I’m ready for the next step. I’m ready to have kids. I’m ready to be part of the PTA, soccer dad, soccer mom, gymnastics coach, whatever. That’s my next job.”

As for how many children they’ll have, Taylor and Cartwright are currently at odds, with Taylor wanting just two and Cartwright hoping to have three.

As fans will recall, Taylor proposed to Cartwright in June of last year after about three years of dating, and months later, the special moment was featured on the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Taylor and Cartwright have been extremely open with what they share on Vanderpump Rules and although fans will not be seeing the couple get married during the show’s seventh season, it is highly likely that their nuptials will be featured for the show’s upcoming eighth season, which will begin airing late this year or early next year.

In addition to Taylor and Cartwright’s upcoming wedding, the couple’s co-star, Lala Kent, is also preparing to get married to producer Randall Emmett, who proposed in September of last year. However, when it comes to Kent and Emmett’s relationship, that will not be seen on Vanderpump Rules or any other televised series.

Because Taylor, Cartwright, Kent, and Emmett are all engaged and planning weddings, they’ve been spending a whole lot of time with one another in recent months and have even enjoyed a number of couple’s getaways over the past year as they prepare for their upcoming nuptials.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, Kent, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.