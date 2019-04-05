WWE Rumors: Brand New Title Belts And Designs To Debut At ‘WrestleMania 35’

WWE is going to make some changes to the tag team belts and debut them this Sunday.

In just a couple of days, the WWE superstars will come together for the biggest pay-per-view of the year — WrestleMania 35. The matches are all scheduled and everything is ready to go, but there will surely be some surprises happening at the pay-per-view itself. One of the rumors going around right now is that there will be some design changes — and new title belts — making their debuts for the world to see on Sunday evening.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that there will be some newly designed tag team title belts being introduced at WrestleMania 35. It appears as if the belt re-designs have been completely finished, and are currently in the New York and New Jersey area for Sunday’s show.

Currently, the title belts for both SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw are very similar for tag teams. The main difference is that SmackDown‘s belt has blue straps to represent its brand while Raw has red straps to represent the flagship show of WWE.

It appears as if both sets of Tag Team Championship belts will have removable custom side plates for the team that holds them. This is something that is already in place for World Championship belts and other belts in WWE, so, it isn’t overly shocking for this design change to come about.

The Raw Tag Team Championship belts are expected to receive entirely new designs, while SmackDown‘s should remain the same — except for the side plates.

The Raw Tag Team Championship belts will be on the line at WrestleMania 35 when The Revival defends them against the team of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins (former Edgeheads). The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Bar, Ricochet and Aleister Black, and the team of Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The news of the title belt changes comes from a Twitter user named @BeltFanDan who has been spot-on about a lot of wrestling news in the past.

As I reported a few months back, newly designed WWE tag team belts ARE done and ARE in NY/NJ for WrestleMania. I have not been told if they will be debuted this weekend, but they are on site. Millican made, new designs, removable team sideplates. — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) April 5, 2019

Dan was asked a number of questions regarding the redesigns of the belts, and he knew some things — but not all of the details. The SmackDown titles will not be gold, but he wasn’t yet sure if the Raw titles will be.

While speaking of the tag titles, though, he did also state that he’s working on confirming the rumor of another belt possibly being changed.

Working on trying to confirm ANOTHER belt change for Raw…. One that would excite many fans, and upset collectors…… — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) April 5, 2019

WrestleMania 35 is going to be an event for the ages with a long card full of matches, numerous WWE superstar performances, and some of the most insane things a fan may ever witness. Now, it is going to be the day that new tag team titles are revealed for the world to see, and there may even be another new belt — if the rumors hold true.