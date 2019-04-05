Khloe Kardashian Teaches Daughter True About Self-Love In Adorable Instagram Video

At just 11 months old, True Thompson is already loving herself. On Thursday evening, Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet video of her baby daughter posing in front of a mirror as her mother rattled off a few positive affirmations. The Good American founder is known to frequently share self-love and healing mantras on social media, and it is clear she is teaching True at a young age to do the same.

The video on Khloe’s Instagram feed showed True sitting happily in front of a mirror in an adorable black floral onesie with flowing sleeves, according to E! News. She leaned in to the mirror to give herself a few kisses as she said, “I.”

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stood in the background and asked True, “Do you love yourself? Do you say, ‘I am so beautiful?'”

Khloe continued to point at the mirror, encouraging True to take a good look at herself.

“Say, ‘I am so happy,'” the mother of one said as True gave herself another kiss. “Yes, I love myself. I am so strong.”

Khloe added a simple heart emoji in the caption.

The precious video has over 6 million views and over 18,000 comments. Many fans and friends encouraged the little girl to keep loving herself and praise Khloe for her parenting method.

“PRECIOUS GIRL,” Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner commented on the post with heart emojis.

“If you can’t love yourself how are you going to love anyone else!!!!!!!!” celebrity hairstylist Scotty Cunha wrote.

Back in February, Khloe revealed that she and her daughter practice positive affirmations every day. The two of them sit in front of a mirror together and say they are beautiful, even though some people may think it’s “corny.”

“It’s my job to make her feel, no matter what she looks like, that she is strong and confident and beautiful, and it’s okay to embrace all different shapes, sizes, and ethnicities,” the reality star said, according to People. “My whole family is a melting pot of race and skin tone and hair color and height — everything. That’s our reality and our children need to know how beautiful diversity is.”

Khloe shares True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She has been getting used to single parenthood since Thompson’s alleged infidelity with Jordyn Woods, a close friend to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, in February. Although the scandal left Khloe heartbroken, sources close to the entrepreneur say she is now doing much better and taking time for herself and her daughter before she dives back into dating. When she does date again, she will be very picky for True’s sake.