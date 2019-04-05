Demi Rose Flaunts Booty In Leopard Print Dress

Demi Rose is showing off her fabulous figure in a tight-fitting dress.

On Friday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to post a racy photo of herself rocking a skintight animal print dress, which showed off all of the model’s assets.

In the sexy snapshot, the social media sensation is seen sporting a leopard print gown, which accents her curvy backside.

Demi stands away from the camera as she arches her back to flaunt her curves. Her long, dark hair is parted to the side and styled in loose curls, which cascade down her back.

The model looks back to give the camera a sultry stare and sports a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, dramatic lashes, shimmering highlighter on her cheeks, pink blush, and a berry color on her lips. She also wears a diamond ring on her hand and stands in front of the mirror, which shows off the front of her skimpy dress.

Fans are used to seeing Demi post risque photos of herself to social media, as she often shows off her figure in tiny dresses, bikinis, short skirts, low cut tops, and lingerie. Her followers love the sexy pictures and often leave her comments about how beautiful she is.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Demi Rose recently celebrated her birthday in March. She stepped out to celebrate with her friends and also took to Instagram to reflect on reaching another year older.

“24 today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Demi has seemingly set her sights on moving from the U.K. to the United States, where she’ll likely head to L.A. The model previously told The Sun that she loves movies and believes she would like to try and make it as an actress.

“Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films,” Demi told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose’s sexy photos by following her on Instagram.