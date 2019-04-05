‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo’s Secret Exposed

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 8 reveal that Florence Fulton’s whole world is about to come crashing down. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) had warned her to return to Las Vegas, but the former croupier refused. Now she will pay the consequences when her secret comes out.

Flo, Zoe, and Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) have a huge secret. Reese swapped Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) baby at birth, and told her that her daughter, Beth, had died. In the meantime, he gave the baby to Flo — who pretended the baby was her own, so that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would adopt her. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) paid a hefty $250,000 for the private adoption, which was enough to cover Reese’s debt and give Flo a fee for her services.

However, Flo initially did not know what Reese was up to. She did not know that he had committed a vile crime in order to get his hands on a baby. She wanted out of the deal, but was forced to see it through. Only Zoe knows the truth, but she promised not to tell anybody — because she does not want her father to go to jail.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Flo ran into Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Hope on her first day at the bar. They think that she is Phoebe’s (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) biological mother, thanks to Zoe.

According to Highlight Hollywood, Flo’s secret will be revealed. On Wednesday, April 10, Wyatt will tell his parents and Shauna that Flo had a baby and gave it up for adoption. It appears as if they might be upset by the news. In particular, Shauna won’t understand why Flo didn’t share her pregnancy news with her. Wyatt once said that the girl that he had known wasn’t the type to give up a child for adoption.

Then, on Thursday, April 11, the Logan, Spencer, and Forrester families’ lives will be “forever changed.” It appears as if some startling fact will come to light. Is it the news that Flo is supposedly Phoebe’s birth mother, or will they find out that Beth is still alive? And if they figure out that Phoebe is Beth, will Steffy want to give her daughter back to Hope, now that she has bonded with her?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.