Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Emoji Skin Tone, Instagram Is Confused

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t seem to be able to put a foot right these days.

On April 3, Cosmopolitan reported Khloe deleting a Flat Tummy Co. promotion from her Instagram. Outrage from fans and The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil had put this newly-single mother under immense pressure. There’s been an update, though. It has nothing to do with weight loss, but it’s causing just as much of a stir.

On April 5, Khloe took to Instagram to post a picture of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. While the angel-esque emoji and “mommy” response from Kylie sparked pregnancy rumors, as per The Inquisitr, the post itself is now the center of a race-related storm.

The emoji chosen by Khloe has dark skin. While the Kardashians have Armenian connections via their father, the late Robert Kardashian, none are considered to be African-American. Fan comments show a mix of confusion and anger.

“Is she from Nigeria?????”

One fan seemed to question Khloe’s origins. Another questioned the identity of the “brown angel.” @nede1992 seemed straight-up angry.

“A black angel when you and your family aren’t black? Are there not enough white angels for you?”

Khloe’s decision to use Instagram’s race-wide options of emojis appears to have landed this star in hot water.

While Khloe herself is not African-American, it remains noteworthy to consider the unlikelihood of her being racist. Khloe recently split from Tristan Thompson. While Canadian-born, Thompson’s family origins are in Jamaica. Prior to dating Thompson, Khloe was married to Lamar Odom. She also dated James Harden. Both are African-American.

Khloe previously made race-related headlines in December 2018, following a highly-publicized tweet.

Anyone know what brand makes a sweet looking biracial baby doll? Nothing too life like. Those silicone babies really freak me out! Some look so real and some look ????????‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2018

As Revelist reports, the response back then wasn’t very positive, either. One user responded by asking Khloe what “biracial dolls” even look like, before stating that “black dolls” currently exist. They then provided a solution to Khloe’s apparent faux pas.

“Is the description you’re looking for, light skinned? Because you could just say that.”

The Good American founder has been front-page news ever since February 2019. The “kissing” admission from Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk interview put Khloe and Tristan’s name in the biggest cheating scandal of the year. This former couple is now raising their daughter, True, as single parents.

In general, it seems that none of the Kardashian-Jenners bear a racist streak. Kim Kardashian is married to Kanye West. His skin color is different from hers. The same goes for Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott. While Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick is white, she has dated across the spectrum. This includes her exes Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat. Similar patterns are seen with Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner.

Instagram clearly isn’t happy, though.