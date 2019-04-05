Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Dangerously Short, Curve-Hugging Floral Dress On Instagram

Kim Kardashian knows how to highlight her famous curves, and did just that in her latest Instagram snap — one that certainly did not disappoint.

The latest addition to the 38-year-old’s widely-followed account on the social media platform was shared on Friday, April 5. The snap captured the stunner sitting in her chair aboard a private jet, and she looked nothing short of stunning as she did so. The reality television star put on a leggy display in a dangerously short dress for the steamy shot that her fans went absolutely wild for.

The garment was a seriously tiny version of a Cheongsam, a traditional Chinese dress, and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique and signature hourglass figure. The floral ensemble perfectly hugged Kim’s backside to highlight her curvy booty, and — had it not been for the considered position of her legs — could have flashed a little more than the star had intended due to its thigh-grazing length. The dress also featured a small cutout right above the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s bosom to flash a bit of cleavage, and perfectly accentuated her trim waist thanks to its skintight nature.

Kim added a pair of unique stilettos to her risque ensemble, featuring a strap that wrapped around her toned calves. She wore her long dark tresses down in loose waves that fell over her shoulder to frame her face. The beauty mogul completed her jaw-dropping look with a full face of makeup that featured a smoky eye, dark lip, and perfect contouring that highlighted all of her striking features.

Fans of the Instagram sensation were quick to show their love for the beauty’s sexy new snap which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than half a million likes after just 30 minutes of having been posted. Thousands had already flocked to the comments section to shower Kim with compliments on her gorgeous display.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “just perfect.”

The snap comes on the heels of a big week for the reality television star. On Tuesday, Kim launched her first collection of sunglasses with the brand Carolina Lemke. As Entertainment Tonight noted, the line exudes some serious 90s vibes, and is just the beginning of a huge line of designs she’ll be releasing throughout the upcoming months.

“When we were starting this collab, we initially went into this saying we were going to do six styles, and I think we have seven for the first drop. And then we cut it into two drops,” she explained to the news outlet. “We have over 20 styles we’re going to be launching before summer. And I got so into it that I just, I couldn’t choose. I had to have more styles. And because they are affordable, you can mix it up more.”