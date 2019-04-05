Bernie Sanders Again Dodges Tax Return Question, Viral Video Shows How He Sounds Like Trump On Releasing Taxes

Questions about why Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has yet to release multiple years of tax returns mounted Friday, after he dodged a question about it again.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said that he would release multiple yers of his federal income tax returns, after his opponent in the Democratic primary campaign Hillary Clinton who made public her tax returns going back to 1977, as Politico reported.

But other than a single Form 1040 from the 2014 tax year (posted via DocumentCloud), Sanders has yet to release any further tax returns, more than 1,000 days after he first made the promise — despite his claim in 2016 that he had released returns “in the past,” according to The Washington Post, which fact-checked his claim as a “four Pinocchio” falsehood.

After declaring his second run for president earlier this year, Sanders said on February 25 that he would release 10 years worth of tax returns, according to an Associated Press report, saying he would make the returns public “sooner than later.” But more than six weeks have elapsed since that announcement, and Sanders has yet to make any further tax returns public.

His refusal to release the returns is now leading to further questions for Sanders about why he has not made the tax returns public and when he might do so. Appearing Thursday on CNN, Sanders told a reporter from the network that he was now waiting until April 15, saying, “I think we want to make sure we have all of them together and as I said, they will be released soon.”

Donald Trump has never release his tax returns, unlike previous presidents. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Asked whether Sanders meant he would release his tax returns on April 15, the candidate simply refused to answer, saying only, That’s it. Thank you very much.” A Sanders aide then stepped between Sanders and the CNN reporter, according to the CNN account.

Sanders’ continued refusal to release his tax returns has led to comparisons between Sanders and Donald Trump, who has has consistently refused to release any tax returns as a candidate, or in office, setting Trump apart from every United States president since Richard Nixon released his tax returns in 1973, according to CNN.

The MSNBC morning program Morning Joe assembled an online video, showing direct parallels between Sanders’ statements about his tax returns, and Trump’s own stated rationales for his own refusal to make his tax returns public.

Morning Joe put together a montage highlighting the similarity between comments Trump and Bernie Sanders have made about releasing their tax returns ???? pic.twitter.com/p6Tij7BJlu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2019

Congressional Democrats are currently making efforts to obtain Trump’s tax returns, despite his refusal to release them himself, as Inquisitr has reported.

Twitter users have also been unimpressed with Sanders’ refusal to release his tax returns for the last three years.

The main thing to me about Bernie’s taxes, is that he doesn’t practice what he preaches. He wants wealthy people to give their income to fund ‘socialist’ programs, but does he do it himself? Is he an example of how the wealthy should contribute ‘their fair share’? #BerniesTaxes — Kurt Nice (@KurtNiceHHL) April 5, 2019

But looks like Bernie Sanders has been lying about his taxes for more than 3 years Looks like Bernie Sanders has been lying about and hiding his tax returns since 1976 according to this article 1 9 7 6 OMG! Has he only filed 1 yr – 2014? Crazy pic.twitter.com/2JKFRRyc2i — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) April 5, 2019

I don’t really want to make Bernie’s Tax Returns into like a huge thing. But Trump should release his tax returns (and in fact is legally obliged to do so now) and the Democratic candidates should too. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 5, 2019

Folks, Bernie Sanders will NEVER release ten years of full tax returns. He's going to try and skate on this. Hope it fades. Why? No idea. But take it to the bank. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) April 4, 2019

On the single 1040 form from 2014 that Sanders released during his 2016 campaign, Sanders and wife showed a total income of $205,617, on which they paid $27,653 in federal income tax, according to The Washington Post.