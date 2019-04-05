‘The Challenge’ Star Cara Maria Sorbello Shares Risque Photo Of Paulie Calafiore In Nothing But His Undies

The 'Big Brother' star's abs are on full display.

Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore of MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds are flaunting their relationship on social media, despite the haters. The couple has lived through a very public break up and recoupling which put the duo on the receiving end of a lot of hate not only from fans but co-stars as well. The pair are unphased as they block trolls left and right and continue to stand by one another on social media.

Now, Cara is sharing a new photo of her beau on Twitter after getting some backlash for appearing on fellow MTV show, Game of Clones(GOC). Cara filmed the new series after splitting with Paulie last year, but as everyone knows by now, the two got back together before her episode of GOC aired. In order to silence the hate, Cara set the record straight in her new post, explaining the production schedule and sharing the steamy new photo of Paulie.

In the new image, Paulie is rocking nothing but a Calvin Klein Micro Hip Brief in white as he poses with a cup of coffee. The Big Brother alum’s stellar abs are on full display as are several of his understated tattoos.

♥️ @GameOfClonesMTV (filmed JUNE 2018) was a BLAST! Like every girls biggest dream of a bachelorette party. In the End (spoiler) despite being given *everything* I believed I wanted on paper… the experience affirmed that this was the man for me. Can u blame me? @PaulCalafiore_ pic.twitter.com/ypHjo02t7q — Cara Maria (@CaraMariaMTV) April 5, 2019

The new post was inspired by Cara’s episode of GOC where her Jason Momoa look-alikes sported nothing but their undies and gave the Challenge champ lamp dances. The scene was super steamy and while Cara seemed all in, it was clear someone was in the back of her mind.

“After seeing all these men in their skivvies… it only further reminded me that Paulie was the man for me. This was quite a fun bachelorette party though!” Cara tweeted with an eggplant emoji.

Paulie responded to Cara’s tweet with a winking gif of himself from Big Brother. Naturally, with a photo like this, several trolls added comments about Paulie’s appearance but they were combated by fans of the couple who applauded their relationship and the new photo.

When they say they're kinky but you didn't realize they were the real-life Christian Grey upgrade ???????? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/IyHxo0FPCo — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) April 5, 2019

“Wow. He should be their spokesperson. No ones looked that good in Calvin Klein underwear since marky mark,” one fan wrote.

Cara is continuing to silence her haters by clicking the block button when needed. The red-haired beauty noted on Twitter today that she has blocked over 900 accounts on the platform and joked that she would like to hit the 1000 mark by the end of the week.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.