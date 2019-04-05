Halle Berry Shows Off Toned Legs & Hourglass Figure In Curve-Hugging Silver Dress

The 52-year-old stunner rocked the red carpet in a dazzling silver lamé wrap dress by Patricia Bonaldi.

It’s no secret that Halle Berry is in phenomenal shape. And, judging by her social media posts, she’s not afraid to flaunt it – either in sultry snaps posted to Instagram or on the red carpet at various public events. The gorgeous actress certainly kept all eyes on her when she stepped out to CinemaCon 2019 in Las Vegas on Thursday to promote her upcoming movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

As she took the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Halle cut a glamorous figure in a dazzling silver dress, turnings heads with her youthful, vibrant look. Earlier today, the 52-year-old stunner took to her Instagram page to share a photo taken at the event and to show off her eye-catching outfit in the process.

For her appearance at CinemaCon 2019, the Catwoman star slipped into a chic lamé frock by Patricia Bonaldi – one that featured a flattering wrap-around top, complete with a delicate bow detail that draped over her hip. The eye-catching PatBO creation also included a loose miniskirt that put Halle’s long, lean legs on display.

The Cloud Atlas actress teamed up her outfit with a pair of elegant Jimmy Choo heels – a strappy design in a sparkling silver color that perfectly matched her dress. She topped off her look with understated jewelry and wore her honey-colored mane in a relaxed, flowy hairstyle, letting her tresses frame her face in a cascade of loose waves.

In her latest Instagram post, Halle was photographed as she walked on stage with a mic in her hand, flashing a bright smile and oozing confidence and sex-appeal. Her lamé wrap dress hugged her curves in all the right places, showcasing her hourglass figure.

While the sparkling silver number was moderately low-cut, boasting a tastefully plunging neckline that only unveiled a small amount of cleavage, Halle proudly showed off her endless pins in the long-sleeved minidress. The X-Men alum put her toned legs and slender ankles on full display, looking radiant and youthful in the shimmering frock.

More photos of Halle and her jaw-dropping outfit were posted to Instagram by Patricia Bonaldi herself, who was more than proud to show off her creation. In the photo caption, the designer complimented the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress for looking “stunning” in the silver dress.

The PatBO Instagram account also shared a gorgeous photo of Halle rocking the red carpet in the form-fitting wrap dress.

Halle’s latest photo share received a lot of attention from her 4.9 million Instagram followers. As of this writing, the snapshot garnered more than 38,000 likes in addition to nearly 600 comments.

“Bonkers good looking!!!” wrote one of her fans, ending their message with an OK hand sign emoji.

“The best ambassador was sent to @cinemacon for John Wick 3 Parabellum [sic],” quipped another Instagram user.