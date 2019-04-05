Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Gorgeous Hour Glass Figure In Body-Hugging Black Dress

Whether Nicole Scherzinger is at work or at play, one thing is for sure — she always looks absolutely stunning.

The black-haired beauty has been very active on social media in recent weeks, sharing a ton of photos for her massive following of 3.7 million-plus on Instagram alone. While she oftentimes shows off her abs in a sexy workout ensemble or in a barely-there bikini, she also cleans up very nicely for a night out on the town.

In her most recent photo, Nicole gives fans a glimpse of her amazing body yet again — this time in a body-hugging black dress. According to her post, Nicole was all dressed up for the Bulgari show, where she performed. In the first photo in the series, Scherzinger shows off her beautiful and curvy backside as she looks over her shoulder and poses.

The next photo in the deck shows the singer from a front angle, giving her followers a good look at how perfectly the tightfitting black dress hugs her body in all the right places. The velvet dress cascades all the way down to the floor. The top of the gown is made of fur and it drapes just above Scherzinger’s chest, showing off her toned shoulders. In the last snapshot, the 40-year-old blows a kiss into the camera.

To complete her look, Nicole wears a face full of fresh makeup, including bright red lipstick. The stunner wears her hair pulled back in a high bun along with a choker necklace. Within just a short time of the post going live, the former Pussycat Dolls’ followers have given the images a lot of props with over 16,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.

“My wonderful queen the most beautiful of all women, the perfection of the creator, I love you infinite Nicole,” one follower wrote.

“Nic love you come to Sweden.”

“Glad you had a brilliant night you look schermazing,” another chimed in.

And this is not the first time this week that Nicole has turned heads in a sexy ensemble. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the singer wowed the world as she showed off her amazing curves in a bright two-piece bikini with cutouts on both hips. In the snaps, Nicole and a pal appear to be having a great time on a yacht as she shows off her toned and tanned body for the camera.

Prior to that, Nicole wowed fans in a workout post where she once again showed off her super fit figure.