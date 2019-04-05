Kylie Jenner Sparks Major Pregnancy Rumors Following Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Update

When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenners, there’s always a rumor.

Kylie Jenner recently made headlines for the “baecation” she’s taking with long-term boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott. On April 4, 2019, Kylie updated her Instagram with a sizzling pool picture. Perhaps aiming to put Scott’s cheating rumors to rest, Kylie is suggestively straddling the Astroworld rapper as she sips on a cool beverage. On March 23, Hollywood Life reported both the vacation plans and the as-yet-unproven suggestions that Scott has been unfaithful.

April 5 comes with fresh rumors, though. Fans are once again speculating that Kylie is pregnant. This follows a photo of Kylie posted to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram account. Fans will be familiar with the picture. It’s a throwback to Halloween 2018 when all five sisters dressed as Victoria’s Secret Angels. The lingerie isn’t what’s getting everyone talking, though. Khloe used a baby-like emoji. Kylie then responded to the post (and she used the word “mommy”).

“Pregnant with Baby #2 why would she use that emoji!”

Comments were quick to suggest that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO is expecting her second child.

“@kyliejenner she’s having a baby”

The last confirmation of Kylie’s possible pregnancy status came from Kendall Jenner in February 2019, IOL reports. The model and older sister to Kylie denied the rumors.

“I think she was just like, ‘We are like looking good and we’re really into each other and maybe baby #2 is gonna happen.’ They’re practicing.”

Despite Kendall’s words, fans have continued to question whether Stormi Webster is set to expect a younger sibling. Kylie and Travis’ daughter has enjoyed a particularly high dose of fame in recent days. Joining her parents on vacation in Mexico, Stormi has also been enjoying some fashion perks.

On April 1, Kylie posted a video of Stormi attempting to descend some outdoor steps. Travis is seen helping his daughter as she giggles. Of course, this mini fashionista comes complete with what appears to be a hot-pink Hermès bag.

A potential pregnancy once again made headlines on March 27. This time, Kylie’s pink and blue-manicured nails were enough to have fans expecting a gender-reveal. Given that Kylie has neither confirmed a pregnancy nor given any evidence of a baby bump, the excitement may be a little premature.

“Every psychic said that I’m only going to have two kids.”

Anyone curious about Kylie’s motherhood status may want to browse Refinery 29‘s collation of Kylie’s quotes. Khloe’s April 5 post might have everyone questioning a pregnancy, but we’ve yet to see evidence of it.

Stormi is Jenner and Scott’s only child. She recently turned one.