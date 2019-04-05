Bebe Rexha Was ‘Really Hurt’ When Designers Told Her She Was Too Big To Dress At The Grammys

Bebe Rexha appeared on Lorraine this morning, a U.K. morning talk show that consists of lifestyle and entertainment. In her interview, she reflects on the time dress designers didn’t want to dress her for the Grammys because they said she was too big to wear their clothes. Host, Lorraine Kelly, expressed that Rexha is a British size 12 and that she is tiny. Kelly claimed the whole situation was nuts. The interview was uploaded to the shows official YouTube channel.

Rexha explained that she loves her body and that she is curvy. However, that didn’t stop her from feeling sad about the situation.

“I had been nominated for two Grammys, my parents were flying out and when my friend told me, I was really upset,” the “Say My Name” songstress told Kelly.

In the same interview, she explained that you have to laugh at criticism and trolling from others.

“I was on tour with Katy Perry and she told me not to even read the tweets.”

The pair both celebrated the actual dress she ended up wearing to Grammys this year. Lorraine described it as pure Hollywood, Oscar, glamour. Rexha said that she loved it. The red dress showcased how stunning the star is and how everything was meant to be.

The Inquisitr reported a recent interview with Marie Claire Magazine, Bebe talks about having anxiety and shutting down industry men who say she is too old.

She is this months cover girl for the Music issue of Nylon Magazine. In the interview, she reveals that she dates people based on their energy and not gender. The Inquisitr covered the candid interview.

The Daily Mail noted that Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” Yesterday, she took to Twitter to announce her collaboration with them also earned her two Billboard Music Awards for Top Radio Song and Top Country Song. In 2018, she won Best New Artist at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

Bebe’s latest single, “Last Hurrah,” has achieved over 52 million streams on Spotify and over 35 million views on her YouTube page for its official music video.

On Instagram, she has over 7.8 million followers. On Twitter, she has over 1.3 million followers.