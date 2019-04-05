Wendy Williams Partied With Husband’s Alleged Mistress In 2007, Newly Surfaced Photos Reveal

Wendy Williams once partied with her husband’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, according to newly surfaced photos published by Radar Online. According to the Radar Online article, Hudson attended a party in New York hosted by Williams back in 2007. The talk show host’s husband, Kevin Hunter, was also there.

As The Daily Mail reports, Hunter has allegedly been in a relationship with Hudson for roughly the last 10 years, and has been living with her. He reportedly purchased a home for Hudson, and regularly spends time with her. As The Cheat Sheet reports, there has been speculation that Hunter is the father of her daughter, but that rumor has not been vetted.

They’ve been married for 20 years, but Williams and Hunter’s union is bigger than their marriage. He is his wife’s manager, as The Daily Mail notes, and they are co-owners of the production company behind her popular talk show.

Many speculated that their marital problems were behind Williams’ recent three-month long absence from her show. During a recent episode, the former radio talk show host confessed that she had been living in a sober house.

“After I finish my appointments… I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in… the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who’ve become my family,” she said. “… We talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them. Doors locked by 10 p.m., lights out by 10 p.m., so I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep. To wake up, to back here to see you. So that is my truth.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there have been claims that both she and Hunter are thinking about separating. But there are major hurdles that can make that different because, as mentioned earlier, their professional and financial lives are enmeshed.

Although Williams put on a brave face when she was questioned about her marital situation by a TMZ reporter in late March, Us Weekly reports that Williams is distraught and has been pleading with her husband to stay with her. She was also recently rushed to the hospital after she was found inebriated by a member of her team, The Daily Mail reports. Williams also has Graves’ disease, which also likely complicates her life further.

“They are so tangled up together in business, so they are carefully looking at what a separation could entail. It will be difficult,” a source said to Page Six.