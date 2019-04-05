‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Reacts To Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards’ Friendship Coming To An End

How does she feel about the feud?

Camille Grammer is speaking out about the end of Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ friendship, which was featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ latest episode.

During an interview with The Daily Dish over the weekend in Las Vegas, where Vanderpump was opening her new hotspot, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Grammer said that she was upset about the two women coming to blows.

“I do miss her and Kyle,” Grammer said, according to the outlet’s April 4 report. “It’s sad for me to see them in the place that they’re in right now. And that comes from my heart. It really saddens me, and I hope they can put this, their differences aside and move forward in their relationship and in their friendship because I think they have a special friendship.”

Although a number of people would love to see Vanderpump and Richards reconcile with one another, that doesn’t seem to be the direction they’re heading. In fact, since their on-camera dispute at Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills home last year, which aired on Tuesday’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump and Richards have been completely estranged from one another.

During their dispute, Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, got in Richards’ face as he yelled at her before kicking her out of the mansion he shares with Vanderpump and their many pets.

Throughout the past few years, Grammer has been in talks to make a full-time return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after years of appearing on the series in a guest role. However, in May of last year, she told Us Weekly magazine that it would be tough for her to commit to a full-time role.

“I’m not sure. I’ve got a lot going on in my life so I don’t know if I can commit to it,” Grammer said.

“As much as we can speak. I adore Kyle [Richards], Lisa… ’cause we’ve been through a lot together over the past eight, nine years. There’s a certain connection that keeps us all together. Erika [Jayne], I don’t really know her that well,” she continued. “Lisa Rinna, she’s a riot. She’s so much fun and unapologetic and I love that. And I love Teddi [Mellencamp]. I thought Teddi was a great addition and she’s fantastic. She’s so supportive, she’s super cool, and I’ve liked her from day one.”

To see more of Grammer and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.