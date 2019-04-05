Diamond And Silk Say Climate Change Caused By ‘Earth Rotating At 1,000 Miles Per Hour,’ In Fox News Interview

The Donald Trump-supporting YouTube personalities appeared on 'Fox and Friends' Friday to offer a bizarre explanation for climate change.

Sisters and YouTube personalities Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, better known as “Diamond and Silk,” shot to national fame during the 2016 presidential election as perhaps Donald Trump’s most publicly vocal African-American supporters, as The Washington Post chronicled.

They have continued their YouTube videos, and have even recorded a single, titled “Trump’s Yo President.” All the while, Hardaway and Richardson have remained popular go-to commentators on conservative media. On Friday, the Fox News morning program Fox and Friends had the pair on the air to ask for their views on climate change and the “Green New Deal” resolution.

The “Green New Deal” was introduced by first-term New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in February. The sweeping proposal “would remake the U.S. economy and eliminate all United States carbon emissions,” according to National Public Radio.

But Diamond and Silk told Fox and Friends on Friday that they were not impressed with Ocasio-Cortez, as quoted by the media watchdog site Media Matters for America.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she’s reckless, she’s clueless, and she have a vacuous mindset,” the 47-year-old Hardaway, aka “Diamond,” told the Fox News hosts, going on to call the Green New deal “a scam” and to say that if Ocasio-Cortez wants to learn the causes of climate change, “she need to talk to Mother Nature.”

To which her sister, Richardson, 48, replied, “That’s right.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced the Green New Deal proposal in February. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Diamond then offered up her own explanation for why climate change occurs.

“Because with the Earth rotating at 1,000 miles per hour, okay, 365 days of the year, we subject to feel climate changing a little bit,” she told Fox and Friends. “But not to the tune where we have to dismantle everything and start the Earth back over again. It’s a absolutely no for us.”

Why Diamond and Silk connected the Earth’s rotation on its axis to climate change was unclear. In fact, according to NASA, climate change is primarily caused by “the greenhouse effect,” which occurs when gases including carbon dioxide, methane, chlorofluorocarbons, nitrous oxide, and water vapor build up in the atmosphere and trap heat radiating from Earth — heat that would normally dissipate into space.

Much of the recent greenhouse effect is caused by “the industrial activities that our modern civilization depends upon,” according to NASA.

But Diamond and Silk were not the only Fox News personalities this week to offer seemingly nonsensical statements about climate change. On Thursday, Media Matters reported, Fox host Jesse Watters appeared with fellow Fox personality Sean Hannity, and declared, “You can fight climate change with suntan lotion. It’s not that big of a deal.”