Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Suggests Trump Is Trying To Lose Re-Election In 2020

Carlson suggests that Trump is undermining his own presidency to avoid being re-elected.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took some time on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight to wonder aloud whether President Donald Trump is purposely undermining his bases to lose re-election in 2020. Per Hill Reporter, Carlson created a hypothetical scenario to paint a picture of what it would look like if Trump didn’t want to be president anymore and wanted to ensure that he didn’t secure another term.

“Everyone assumes he wants to be re-elected, most presidents do. But what if Donald Trump had decided he’s had enough? Too many investigations, too much nastiness, too few upsides. It wouldn’t be a crazy conclusion. How would you like to spend your 70s locked in the White House?”

Carlson ran through things that Trump would need to do to turn his base against him, which matched up with the actions and proposals of the real-life Trump administration. For example, he suggested that Trump could raise gas taxes — which the Trump administration is considering. Carlson suggested that this idea is “so mindless and counterproductive there’s literally no way you could get re-elected after doing it.” As reported by The Week, he added that gas taxes are a surefire way to help Trump retire early if he is “really sick of the job.”

Later on the show, Carlson proposed other options that would decrease Trump’s re-election chances, such as cuts to E-Verify and Medicare, and continuing “our pointless military intervention in Syria.”

“If the president did all that, the message would be very clear: he has no idea what he ran on in 2016. He just wants out.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s "moment" is "too stupid to continue" https://t.co/53zcXFq9sY pic.twitter.com/bWDYI4WqIa — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 5, 2019

Carlson has been critical of Trump in the past — back in December he blasted the president for failing to keep his promises to the people that voted him into power. He went on to suggest that he isn’t “capable” of doing so due to his lack of experience.

As The Inquisitr reported, Carlson has been under fire for recently unearthed sexist and racist remarks that the Fox News host made in the past. The criticism has led to a continued decline in ad revenue — which already saw a 50 percent drop since 2017 — as the public calls for a boycott and advertises follow suit. But the first decline started back in December 2018, when Carlson made controversial remarks on immigration, suggesting that increases lead to a poorer, dirtier, and more divided country.

Despite the controversy, Carlson’s show is retaining strong ratings, suggesting that his audience isn’t bothered by his remarks.