Wendy Williams Releases Announcement For Addiction Hotline: ‘Help Is Here For You’

Wendy Williams is working to overcome her addiction, and she’s ready to help others do the same. The television personality released a new public service announcement video on Friday, encouraging those who are struggling with addiction to call The Hunter Foundation’s addiction services hotline. She founded the hotline alongside her husband, Kevin Hunter. Williams got personal in the video as she touched on her own battle, calling herself “living proof” that it is possible to get help.

The clip showed Williams sitting in her famous purple chair on the set of The Wendy Williams Show, according to Entertainment Tonight. The number for the helpline appeared on the screen behind her: 1-888-5-hunter.

“The calls are being answered by specially-trained, certified recovery coaches. They’re very smart. They conduct screenings to your needs,” Williams explained. “The substance abuse will be taken care of.”

She added that the calls will include referrals to any long- or short-tern facilities necessary for treatment — including detox, rehab, sober living, and out-patient centers.

The 54-year-old star continued on to assure viewers that there is no shame in seeking help for addiction struggles, and that they are not alone, nodding to her own battle with addiction.

“If you’re an addict or a substance abuser don’t be ashamed,” Williams said. “Help is here for you, or a family member, or a loved one. Call, don’t be ashamed. There is hope. I’m living proof.”

Williams opened up about her substance abuse battle during an episode of her show back in March. The talk show host revealed that she had a prior struggle with cocaine and alcohol addiction, CNN reported. She had been living in a sober house in the tri-state area for several weeks while simultaneously maintaining her appearances on her daily talk show.

That same month, she was found drunk and hospitalized after checking out of her sober house amid rumors that her husband’s alleged mistress gave birth to their child.

The Hunter Foundation’s hotline launched on March 11, and has reportedly already received 10,000 inbound calls, according to Page Six. Of these calls, 400 resulted in patients being admitted to treatment centers, while other calls included requests for educational materials.

“We must all come together to respond to this crisis of addiction and substance abuse,” Williams said in a press release at the time of the hotline’s launch. “My family and I are very proud to partner with T.R.U.S.T. to get people the help that they so desperately need, especially if they or their families have given up hope. There is hope.”