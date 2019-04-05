‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Booty In Sexy, Leopard Thonged Bikini

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her beautiful family are living their best lives on a tropical getaway to Turks and Caicos.

Throughout the week, the mother of three has been sharing photos from her luxurious vacation — including plenty of bikini pictures. Earlier today, Kim gave fans her sexiest shot of the week — providing them with a glimpse of her amazing derriere. In the stunning snapshot, Kim stands in the sand and is surrounded by tons of beautiful green plants.

The mother of six wears a white towel on her head, and also appears to be rocking a pair of gold hoop earrings as well. But it’s Kim’s toned and tanned booty that is the star of the photo, and Kim has no problem showing it off for the cameras. The 40-year-old can be seen rocking a skimpy leopard print bikini — and the thong bottoms leave little to the imagination, barely covering any of Kim’s booty.

The photo has already captured the attention of a ton of Biermann’s 3 million-plus followers, earning the Don’t Be Tardy star over 19,000 likes in addition to 290-plus comments within just two hours having been posted. Some fans took to the image to gush over Kim’s incredible bikini bod, while countless others commented on the post to let her know that they’re incredibly jealous of her amazing trip.

“Is your bumm [sic] legit is [sic] so can I have your work out plan I would die for a bum like yours,” one follower wrote.

“Right! She is hot. After 6 kids my body wouldn’t even. You gotta admit, she is hot,” a second Instagram user quipped.

“I loved u from the very first! I have always been in your corner,” another commented.

As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, Kim gave fans another glimpse of her amazing figure — but this time, it was from the front. In the other sexy image, the mother of six sits on a blue cushioned chair and puts her feet up on the fire pit just in front of her. Kim looks absolutely incredible as she flaunts her bronzed skin in a sexy white one-piece swimsuit that dips pretty low, showing off ample amount of cleavage.

After giving birth to her twins, Kim told ABC News that she bounced back to her pre-baby body rather quickly with the help of her husband — former NFL star Kroy Biermann.

“I’ve been working out with my husband, he kicks my butt,” she shared. “The mind of an athlete is like no other. This man is incredible. We have everything you could dream of to workout, he pushes me and when it starts to burn, I wont quit and he won’t let me.”