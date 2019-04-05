Olivia Jade Reportedly Believes That Lori Loughlin ‘Ruined Everything’ For Her

Things aren’t looking so hot for the family of Lori Loughlin. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 90210 and Full House alum appeared in federal court in Boston earlier this week as a result of charges filed against her regarding the recent college admissions scandal.

For the uninitiated, dozens of parents around the country have been arrested and charged for allegedly paying bribes in order to grease the wheels on their children’s college admissions applications. At the center of this conspiracy is William Singer, who purportedly worked with a fake charity called Key Worldwide Foundation in order to doctor achievements, bribe officials, and alter standardized test scores for the children of wealthy donors.

A few celebrities, including Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, as well as Emmy and Academy Award-nominated actress Felicity Huffman, have been implicated in the scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have both their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, designated as potential recruits for the University of Southern California’s rowing team, despite the fact that neither of them has participated in the sport. Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT score.

While celeb parents have been the subject of intense scrutiny in the media, their children — some of whom are innocent victims who were not aware of the fraud — have also been dragged into the spotlight. Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, has had her budding career ruined due to the scandal. Jade, a notable social media personality and influencer, has had to quit social media due to the growing negativity and backlash, and a handful of companies (including Sephora and TRESemmé) have canceled branding deals and sponsorships.

As a result of her parent’s actions, Olivia feels “hurt, devastated, and resentful,” Us Weekly reports. An unnamed insider shed some light on Olivia’s relationship with Lori and Mossimo.

“[Olivia] was passionate about her career, and now everything she built has imploded before her eyes,” the source revealed in a new issue of Us. “She feels they ruined everything.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, both Olivia and Isabella were very close to their mother before the scandal came to light. Unfortunately, in the weeks since, their relationship has reportedly been strained.

“Lori and her daughters were so close, like three best friends more than a traditional mother-daughter situation,” a second source dished.

Likewise, things don’t look good for Lori Loughlin (and Felicity Huffman), as reports indicate that the pair are likely to face jail time for their role in the college admissions scandal.