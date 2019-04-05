Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went On A Babymoon In Hampshire

The three day vacation cost the couple $42,000.

As her pregnancy winds down, Prince Harry treated Duchess Meghan to a babymoon at a luxury hotel in Hampshire for a three-day respite. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their mini-vacation indulging themselves in the offerings of the five star Heckfield Place Hotel, situated on 400 acres of English countryside.

And it seems like Prince Harry went big, choosing the most expensive flat in the hotel, with private terraces and its own dining room, says The Daily Mail.

A friend of the couple told the press that the prince wanted Duchess Meghan to relax during the last weeks before the baby arrives.

“Meghan is only a couple of weeks away from giving birth, so Harry really wanted to treat her.”

The couple ate in their private dining room and avoided the public restaurants run by British foodie Skye Gyngell. They also took long walks in the woods, and enjoyed their time together (accompanied at a distance of course by three protection officers who also stayed at the resort).

This vacation came just before the Sussex duo made their move from London to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The couple is relocating in the hope that they will have more privacy for their expanding family in the countryside.

A little slow on the uptake (we checked it out six months ago) but pleased to see #MeghanMarkle and #PrinceHarry endorsing our 100 #bestplacestostay winner @heckfieldplace. See if for yourself in our video here: https://t.co/Ydq7KWsMig pic.twitter.com/CazvfvfMw7 — Sunday Times Travel (@ST_Travel) April 5, 2019

Many critics are suggesting that it’s Meghan Markle behind the move away from the rest of the royal family from London to Windsor, but friends of Prince Harry have stated that he wants to raise his family away from the metaphorical fishbowl, says The Inquisitr.

“[Prince Harry] loves his brother and his little niece and nephews, but he is eager to move out of Kensington Palace because he wants to escape the goldfish bowl of royal life for the sake of his marriage and his unborn child.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also placing a lot of importance on having lots of outdoor space to play and be a kid. The Cambridges have some outdoor space for their kids to play, but the cottage in London where Markle and Prince Harry lived didn’t have a yard.

Frogmore Cottage is located inside the Windsor security zone, and even the castle on the property is only open to the public for a few days every year, so even their comings and goings can be more private than if they were still living in London.

And at Windsor, there is still a family connection, with Prince Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip spends much of his time at Windsor.