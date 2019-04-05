Dua Lipa Uploads Cow Print Everything Fashion Post To Instagram, Including Phone Case

Dua Lipa has shared an incredible cow print fashion shot to her Instagram page. The image sees Lipa in a car wearing what looks like a jumpsuit or a matching set at least. She has accessorized the look with a mini black Chanel shoulder bag and a phone case with cow print on it also.

Within less than half an hour of posting the picture, it achieved over 200,000 likes and was met with lots of positive comments praising her bold look.

Dua is no stranger to the world of fashion since she was announced as the face of Pepe Jeans, which The Inquisitr reported a couple of months back.

“It makes me so happy to work with a brand that’s heritage is based in the city where I grew up, London and to be the first musician fronting this campaign,” she expressed.

Recently, Dua won her first-ever Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City, “Electricity.” Lipa recently took home her third BRIT Award this year for Best British Single for her summery single with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.” Last year, she won British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist.

Her debut self-titled album had eight singles released from it and has been certified gold and platinum around the world. This record was supported by a world tour which went across Europe, South America, North America, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East. The tour started in Brighton, U.K., and went through 14 legs. As well as her own headline tours, Lipa had previously supported Bruno Mars, Troye Sivan, and Coldplay.

Dua’s latest single release, “Swan Song,” is taken from the movie Alita: Battle Angel and was released in January. The single peaked at No. 24 in the U.K.

The Inquisitr revealed that she is set to shoot a music video for the Bond 25 theme song in Italy later this year.

With all the success, Lipa was honored with waxwork in Madame Tussauds in London. The waxwork is a replica of her on stage at Glastonbury in 2016 with the same outfit and can be found in the Glow Room, according to Metro. This morning, via Twitter, she announced there will also be a waxwork of her in Amsterdam, Netherlands, soon.

Since becoming a global act, Dua has managed to gain herself a loyal following. She boasts a staggering 28.2 million Instagram followers and posts nearly every day. A lot of her posts can be seen to have over a million likes and thousands of comments from her fans she calls “Loves.” On Twitter, she has over 3 million followers. When achieving that milestone, she tweeted that she is ready for her second album and that she has a lot of love for those who have supported her over the years.