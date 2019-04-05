NBA Rumors: GSW Could Try To Acquire Anthony Davis For Draymond Green, Jordan Bell, And Two First-Round Picks

Does the Anthony Davis-to-Warriors trade have a chance of becoming a reality next summer?

Like any other NBA teams, the Golden State Warriors are also aiming to build a dynasty that will last for years so whenever they see an opportunity to improve their roster, they do their best to make it happen. This is proven by their decision to chase Kevin Durant in the 2016 NBA offseason and their acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins in the last free agency period. Though they only have a minimal chance of securing a deal, rumors and speculation are swirling that the Warriors may also join the pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis in the summer of 2019.

Earlier in January, Dan Devine of The Ringer revealed that the Warriors have long been interested in Anthony Davis, as they reportedly see him as the “potential bridge to a new era of their dynastic operation.” Having a player of Davis’ caliber will ensure the Warriors will remain as a legitimate title contender, even if Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson show a decline with their performance as they reach their mid-30s. Davis will undeniably improve the Warriors’ performance on both ends of the floor, and his additional ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc makes him a perfect fit to coach Steve Kerr’s system.

Pelicans' Anthony Davis fined $15K for flipping off fan in Smoothie King Arenahttps://t.co/PP1GAtW3PD — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) April 4, 2019

This season, Anthony Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.6 steals on 51.7 percent shooting from the field and 33.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc. With the Pelicans expected to make Davis available on the trade market, the Warriors could try to find ways to add the All-Star big man to their roster next summer. Zack Buckley of Bleacher Report recently listed potential trade packages the 29 NBA teams could offer to the Pelicans for Davis in the 2019 NBA offseason.

In the deal that would send Davis to Golden State, Buckley suggested that the Warriors could offer Draymond Green, Jordan Bell, and two future first-round picks to the Pelicans. Green will most likely be an intriguing acquisition for the Pelicans, but even Buckley has doubts if including him in the trade package will be enough to convince New Orleans to make a deal.

“As good as Green is for the Warriors, his impact wouldn’t be the same away from their system. Bell, an upcoming restricted free agent, has some interesting attributes, but none that have prevented a sophomore slump. Unless Golden State’s dynastic run derails in the near future, the picks will land at or near the end of the opening round.”

As of now, acquiring Anthony Davis is just a pipe dream for the Warriors. Before chasing other superstars, the Warriors will first need to focus on keeping their core intact. When the season is over, three of the Warriors’ core players — Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and DeMarcus Cousins — will be hitting the free agency market. Though Thompson has already expressed his desire to re-sign, Durant and Cousins are both expected to entertain offers from other NBA teams in July.