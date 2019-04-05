Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, & More ‘Today’ Hosts Bid Kathie Lee Gifford Farewell On Social Media

Kathie Lee Gifford’s days co-hosting the Today show have come to an end. On Friday, the talk show host’s final day on set, fellow hosts Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and Craig Melvin took a moment to wish her well on social media. Gifford will be greatly missed by all of her Today fans and co-workers, as she made a lasting impact in her 11-years-long run.

Kotb, Gifford’s co-host in the fourth hour of the talk show, has built an unbreakable bond with the 65-year-old television personality. She took to Instagram on Friday to share a quote by Beau Taplin that alluded to Gifford’s exit, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too,” the quote read over a photo of a purple, orange, and red sunset.

Jenna Bush Hager will take over Gifford’s role alongside Kotb, and the author is well aware of the shoes that have been left for her to fill. Hager shared a photo on Instagram of a moment on Today with Gifford and Hager’s daughters, Margaret, 5, and Poppy, 3.

“I adore @kathielgifford. My kids adore her,” she wrote in the caption. “She’s taught me about humor, and steadfast faith, how to raise compassionate children…and how to eat Peanut Butter on a spoon. We love you KLG!”

On Twitter, Craig Melvin, co-host of Today‘s third hour, shared a photo from Thursday’s episode, in which the hosts toasted glasses of wine in honor of Gifford.

“One more cheers to my friend ⁦@KathieLGifford⁩. What a great run you’ve had here ⁦@TODAYshow,” he said.⁩ “Here’s to the next chapter. You’re one of a kind!”

Gifford announced in December that she would be retiring from her role on Today in pursuit of upcoming projects, Business Insider reported. She explained at the time that she initially intended to stay only for one year, but she “fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess,” referring to Kotb. Gifford planned to leave the talk show when she and Kotb hit their 11th anniversary, but promised they would remain friends for years to come.

Gifford experienced a send-off to remember on Friday’s episode, complete with games, giveaways, a live audience, performances, special guests, and more. When all was said and done, the show host explained that she “feels great.”

“You want to have fun and remind people of why this show worked in the beginning. Because we have fun and we have a friendship and it’s real,” Gifford said, according to People.