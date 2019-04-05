Zoe Gregory Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Flaunts Her Figure, Trolls Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Former Playboy Playmate and adult film star Zoe Gregory is still generating a fair amount of buzz after claiming that Alex Rodriguez was sexting her before proposing to Jennifer Lopez. In one of her latest Instagram posts and recent Instagram Stories, the fitness vixen is showing off her buzzworthy physique and even taking a jab of sorts at JLo.

Gregory is oozing with confidence in one of her latest Instagram posts. The photo she shared shows her nearly nude, wearing sky-high red stiletto heels and a very short mesh crop top. Zoe is standing angled to the side with her torso twisted slightly toward the camera and she leaves little to the imagination.

The photo shows off Gregory’s athletic legs, her tattoos, and plenty of underboob. Zoe has her arms lifted to her head to show off her muscular arms and she is wearing oversized sunglasses as her platinum-blonde tresses cascade down her back.

The fitness model’s followers went wild over this revealing post, with many commenting that she is a beautiful goddess and looked absolutely gorgeous. This particular photo was all about Zoe’s confidence, but she was a bit brasher in a recent Instagram Story of hers.

The Instagram Story posted on Monday of this week showed a side-by-side of Zoe and Jennifer Lopez. In both photos, the women were wearing sexy one-piece bathing suits and taking selfies as they flaunted their curves.

The positioning showed off the curvy hips of both women along with plenty of sideboob, and Gregory joked that it was no wonder that Rodriguez was pursuing her given the similarity in how she looked next to the shot of Lopez. Zoe added a few emojis signaling that she found it to be pretty humorous and noted that they both looked cute.

A more recent Instagram post of Gregory’s is equally as revealing. She’s embracing the mesh look again with a black fishnet body suit that showcases all of her sexy curves. The shot, taken during a photo shoot, shows off Zoe’s curvaceous derriere and busty profile. The British fitness model is on the floor and looking back at the camera in a truly seductive fashion.

As Page Six notes, Gregory is also known to perform in adult movies under the name Robbin Banx. She alleges that a friend made the connection between Gregory and Rodriguez last December and that he soon was texting her intimate photos and pleas for a threesome.

A-Rod’s representative has declined to comment on Gregory’s claims, and apparently, his pals laugh about Zoe’s allegations and claim nobody knows who she is.

By the looks of things, Zoe Gregory doesn’t care whether Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez pay any attention to her allegations or not. She’s making the most of the attention this situation has thrown her way, and her fans are loving these latest, sexy shots she has shared.