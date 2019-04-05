Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Rocks See-Through Top And Dangerously Short Booty Shorts On Instagram

Coachella is just around the corner, and Romee Strijd is definitely ready for it. The Victoria’s Secret Angel expressed her excitement for the upcoming music extravaganza with a sexy new Instagram snap of her rocking some seriously revealing festival attire that fans went wild for.

The 23-year-old was captured surrounded by large, white windmills as she struck a pose in the Colorado Desert — the location of the iconic music and arts weekend — for her steamy upload on Friday, April 5, which appeared to be a throwback from her trip to the desert for last year’s Coachella weekend. Romee sizzled in her bohemian festival attire that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure and left very little to the imagination.

The blonde bombshell showed off her lacy black bra underneath a unique chain link shirt that was completely see-through and gave way to her incredible abs, while also putting an ample amount of cleavage on display. Her bottom half sported a pair of dangerously short leather booty shorts that hardly had any more coverage than the skimpy panties she often models for the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. The tiny garment barely hit Romee’s upper thigh, highlighting her long, lean legs, while its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim midsection.

The Angel rocked a pair of thigh-high black boots for the steamy snap and added a black leather jacket to match her barely-there bottoms. Romee accessorized her festival wear with a stack of necklaces and statement rings that adorned her perfectly manicured fingers that gave the look even more bling. She bit the end of her oversized sunglasses that were meant to protect her eyes from the golden rays of the sun. As for her signature blonde tresses, the model wore them down in loose waves, which blew all around in the wind. She kept her makeup to a minimum with a thick coating of mascara and light pink lipstick.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show their love for the latest addition to her feed which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 55,000 likes from her 5.4 million followers in less than one hour. Dozens took to the comment section as well to leave compliments for Romee’s jaw-dropping display, with one fan even saying she was “the most beautiful ever.”

Others expressed their excitement for her looks for the upcoming music festival which, judging by her steamy throwback snap today, will be nothing short of stunning.