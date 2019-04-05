Brad Pitt ‘Frustrated’ At Stubborn Angelina Jolie As Divorce Battle Continues, Per ‘HL’

From Hollywood’s golden couple to a bit of a trainwreck – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still making headlines.

Following their 2017 divorce and a bitter custody battle over their six children, “Brangelina” have yet to make their peace, per Hollywood Life. On April 4, 2018, the media outlet reported Pitt to be “frustrated” at Jolie’s lack of willingness to “compromise.” Vanity Fair‘s 2018 coverage of the couple’s divorce proceedings mentions a court date.

The source exclusive to Hollywood Life is not named. It is, however, said to be an individual “close” to Pitt. The source elaborates on Brad Pitt’s position.

“Brad is frustrated with Angelina as their divorce continues to drag on. Brad feels that Angie is continuing to be difficult and won’t compromise on anything. Brad is annoyed and feels this divorce should have been settled a long time ago.”

With no social media presence, this former couple has steered clear of letting the public in on their relationship struggles. While Brad and Angelina’s 2005-commenced romance was flaunted publicly, the collapse of their marriage has been kept low-key, barring the odd interview.

“[Our lifestyle] was not in any way a negative. That was not the problem. That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we are able to give our children,” Angelina told Evgenia Peretz of Vanity Fair.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Angelina briefly opened up about the divorce in her 2017 interview with Vanity Fair.

The sparse nature of Brad and Angelina’s interviews are likely the reason anonymous sources can make headlines. Hollywood Life continues to report that Brad has no intention of painting Angelina in an unpleasant light, but that his ex-wife’s “reluctance to settle” is distressing to him. The source then mentions the added hassle of legal fees, alongside the whole process being time-consuming.

Pitt is now 55. Jolie is 43. Their relationship spanned 12 years, and saw them become parents to six children. Shiloh-Nouvel, Vivienne, and Knox were born of the union between Pitt and Jolie. Pitt also became a father to Angelina’s three adopted children, Pax, Maddox, and Zahara. As one of the most high-profile families in Hollywood, this large clan was photographed wherever they went.

The April 4 report from Hollywood Life concludes by outlining the “bifurcated judgment” of the couple’s marriage – essentially, parameters that would permit both parties to be “legally single” before settling.

“Brad wants this process to be over so that he and the kids can heal and move on.”

The source does suggest a strain to it all. Evidence of this from Brad and Angelina hasn’t been formally acknowleged, but there’s no denying that both appear weary in recent photographs.