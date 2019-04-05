Kit Harington Is No Help On ‘Game Of Thrones Spoilers As He Gets Grilled By Jimmy Fallon

Over the course of seven, and soon to be eight, seasons of Game of Thrones, Kit Harington has established himself as one of the most talented actors in his field today. Still, no actor is without his flaws, and Harington’s fatal flaw is sure to frustrate fans of the series as he was questioned about potential spoilers surrounding Game of Thrones’ forthcoming eighth season during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Before he brought up the spoilers, Fallon mentioned that Harington was unable to wink, which the actor dutifully demonstrated by performing what could be better described as something of a gray area between a proper wink and a blink. Seizing on the comedic opportunity, Fallon turned the conversation toward the Game of Thrones advertisements that have been released in the run-up toward the premiere of the series’ eighth season.

“I was thinking if I could show you a picture and ask you something about it, maybe give me a wink for yes and a blink for no,” the talk show host asked the actor as he went on to display some stills from the advertisements.

Fallon began by displaying an image of the sword of Jon Snow, the character that Harington portrays, lying in the snow, going on to ask the actor if it perhaps meant that Snow would die in the upcoming season. Harington responded with his enigmatic wink and blink hybrid, leaving frustrated Thrones fans none the wiser regarding his character’s demise.

Kit Harington takes part in a nail-biting round of 'Game of Thrones or IKEA?' https://t.co/avto3hEPNS pic.twitter.com/jJAAmyJdWo — Mashable (@mashable) April 5, 2019

Fallon went on to show Harington stills of a scene surrounded by flames which raised the question of whether it meant that everyone would die, before wrapping up with an image of Snow and Daenerys Targaryen standing in front of Targaryen’s two living dragons Drogon and Rhaegal, which prompted Fallon to ask whether Snow would ride a dragon during Season 8. Doing his best with his limited skills, Harington responded with both a wink and a blink, ensuring that if any Game of Thrones spoilers were to leak, there is no chance that it would come from his eyes.

While fans of the series have been spending more than a year since the conclusion of the seventh season digging up any potential spoilers that they could unearth, with Harington’s Tonight Show appearance serving as another dead end, they won’t have much longer to wait. Game of Thrones will be returning April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.