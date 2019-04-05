‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Haley Kalil Posts Sexy Bikini Video Shoot

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil posted a scintillating video recently. The redhead shared that she and 30 other bikini models were on their way to Miami. According to People, the 2019 SI Swimsuit magazine will host a two-day exhibition on May 10 and 11. Fans can buy tickets to experience the glamor and beauty like never before.

Kalil shared a sexy video on her Instagram. Fans know that she recently went to Kenya with the SI team and this video appears to have been taken at the exotic location. Kalil oozes sex appeal as she flaunts cleavage in a tiny bikini top. The bandeau-style bikini has black halter straps which barely covers the model’s nipples.

The 26-year-old paired the bandini with a thong in an exotic print. The high-leg bikini pants showed off the former Miss Minnesota’s shapely thighs and legs.

Kalil wears no other accessories, save for her hair which she wore in a side path. The bikini model’s signature red hair was tousled and damp as she flirted with the camera. She wore a bold brow, blush on the apples of her cheeks, and red lipstick.

The video clip shows Haley in three distinctive poses. In the first pose, she places her hand on her head as she turns her face upward in a moment of ecstasy. She then smiles at the camera and coyly plays with her hair. Kalil finally vamps it up and holds nothing back when she crosses her arms in front of her chest to emphasize her generous assets.

The beauty queen has a massive fan base of over 230,000 followers. They enjoy Kalil’s self-deprecating sense of humor, cute snaps of herself, and the way she engages with her fans. This particular video has already racked up over 18,000 views in less than a day.

Some of her fans could not contain their excitement and commented on the video. One user said, “One month till I get to see the photos from your ROOKIE shoot! I am beyond excited!” Another fan just wanted to meet her idol and posted, “I would legit drive to Miami to meet you!” One brave fan asked her fiancé a rather daring question.

“Can we skip our own wedding and go to Miami for this?”

Kalil’s Swimsuit Illustrated career first began in the 2018 SI Model search. She and Camille Kostek were named the two winners of the competition and the 2019 issue marks her first year gracing the magazine’s pages as a rookie.