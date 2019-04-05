This ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Celeb Shares Exciting Announcement On Instagram

This Dancing with the Stars celebrity just made an exciting announcement on Instagram, revealing that their life path is shifting once again, and this time to a place where they can continue to explore their craft and fine-tune their skills.

Milo Manheim, who came in second alongside partner Witney Carson on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars behind Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, who ultimately won the show’s coveted mirrorball trophy, has been accepted to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he will major in drama.

Manheim posted a photo of the school and with the caption, “Tisch ’23!”

The son of actress Camryn Manheim, the then-17-year-old Manheim juggled his high school curriculum and competing on the reality dance series for three months from September through November 2018.

“I go to school and work my mind. Then I go to rehearsal to work my body,” Manheim said at the time of his tough schedule, as reported by TV Insider. “By the end of the day when I get home, I’m fried. I have to rest and have some alone time and try to get some energy back for the next day. I start early and end late.”

The Tisch School of the Arts has a rigorous curriculum that tests a student’s mind and stamina as they juggle not only their required courses to graduate but rigorous conservatory training as well. At Tisch Drama, students are exposed to different approaches to acting, music theater, production, design, theatrical management, and directing.

Milo’s dad is Jeffrey Brezovar. He and Milo’s mom Camryn were never a romantic couple but remain great friends.

“My mom’s a single mom, and I’m an only child, so we have a very tight bond,” Milo said to Parade Magazine. “It’s just been me and her my whole life.”

As for his relationship with his equally proud father? Manheim stated in the same interview, ” My dad is my boy. I’ve gone on trips with him. He’s a really nice guy, and my mom thinks so as well. So, I’m happy to have him in my life.”

One of Manheim and Carson’s most celebrated dances, a contemporary piece to Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” has hit over 1 million views on YouTube.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus. The show, which ended its season in November of 2018, is currently on a one-year break, the longest the show has seen in its 27 seasons of competition. It will return in September 2019 with an all-new cast of stars and returning pros.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced in February 2019 during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that the reality dance competition series will be returning for Season 28.

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC Television.