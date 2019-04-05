Lily Allen’s Pink And Purple ‘Fringe Snapped’ In Instagram Upload That Showcases Multicolored Hair

Lily Allen has uploaded a couple of photos today to her Instagram that showcases her new hair color. The “Trigger Bang” hitmaker captioned her photos “fringe snapped” implying it looks good.

Lily recently dyed her hair a mix of colors and showcased it in an upload for the first time today. The Daily Mail reported that she attended Pat McGrath’s beauty launch at Selfridges last night in London. She is wearing a Burberry coat and green shirt that compliments her pink and purple fringe. The stunning singer-songwriter applied a fairly natural makeup look for her gold eyeshadow to pop.

Allen’s Instagram snaps see her posed by an aesthetically pleasing green backdrop. Her look was praised by followers in the comments section. From the outfit to the hair – Lily is killing it.

It was recently rumored that she has been dropped by her management team. However, Allen announced she chose to leave them last October and that everything was very amicable which The Inquisitr noted.

“I have not been happier in years, and most importantly my kids are doing great. Don’t believe the hype pls,” she expressed.

Last year, she released her fourth studio album, No Shame, which was met with critical acclaim and became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. The autobiographical album discussed the topics of divorce, being a mom, falling in love again, and being lonely. The album was nominated for a Mercury Prize Award, and this year, Allen was nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards.

At the very end of last year, she teamed up with British DJ and Producer, Shy FX on the track “Roll The Dice.” On Spotify, it has been streamed over 4.3 million times. Lily has over 4.7 million monthly listeners on the app.

In addition to new music, last year Allen also released her first memoir — My Thoughts Exactly. It became a Sunday Times bestseller, which she celebrated via her Twitter account. The book covers a variety of topics, such as feminism, the tabloids, money, bad managers, fame, sexual abuse, mental health, narcissism, co-dependency, festivals, motherhood, and stalking.

She embarked on a world tour that recently finished in Australia. The tour also went across Europe and North America.

In the U.K., Lily has achieved three No. 1 singles — “Smile,” “The Fear,” and “Somewhere Only We Know.” In total, she has had 10 top 10 singles. Her most recent was “Air Balloon” in 2014, which peaked at No. 7.

On Instagram, Allen has over 1.2 million followers. On Twitter, she has over 5.5 million followers.