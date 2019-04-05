First ‘Bachelorette’ Trailer Featuring Hannah Brown Debuts On ‘Good Morning America’

Hannah Brown won’t finish filming her Bachelorette season until early May, but ABC is already starting to promote her journey to find love. The first preview clip just debuted on Good Morning America and has now been released via social media as well.

The minute-long Bachelorette clip doesn’t feature any of Hannah’s men or reveal any juicy spoilers. However, fans seem to be loving it and are already anxious to see more.

The show’s Twitter page shared the clip after it was shown on GMA, and fans are going crazy over it. The video shows Hannah dressed as a beauty queen at the start with a version of the Lesley Gore classic song “You Don’t Own Me” playing.

Brown is seen in a forest, wearing a sash, tiara, and seemingly, a ball gown. As the song plays in the background, Hannah walks and starts to shed her outer beauty queen layer. The Bachelorette takes off the tiara, lets her hair down, and casts aside the sash and skirt to reveal a stunning pantsuit as roses cover the landscape around her.

The message of the promo clip is clearly about having Hannah shed her beauty queen image and the persona that goes along with it. It looks like by the end the Bachelorette star is a gorgeous, bold, modern woman who is ready to find her lasting, fierce love.

She's here to find fierce love. Hannah's journey as #TheBachelorette begins May 13 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/EHiN0iIvJn — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) April 5, 2019

The network always develops a theme of sorts for each Bachelor and Bachelorette lead and fans are loving what they have formulated for Hannah. While Colton Underwood’s season was heavily focused on his virginity and Becca Kufrin’s was about finding love after the shocking heartbreak with Arie Luyendyk Jr., it seems Brown’s is focused on this idea of shedding that beauty queen image.

Toward the end of the clip, viewers see the words, “Think you know her? Think again.”

Fans across Twitter are noting that they love the promo, the music, and the tagline and that they are already counting down to the beginning of Hannah’s season. Some Bachelorette spoilers have already emerged with some tidbits about filming locations and frontrunners, but everybody will have to wait a bit longer to find out whether Brown finds love.

As The Inquisitr has detailed, Hannah has filmed in Los Angeles, Rhode Island, and Scotland so far. Hometowns and overnight dates will be happening soon and Bachelorette spoilers about Brown’s first impression rose and potential frontrunner have been revealed, thanks to spoiler guru Reality Steve.

Will Hannah Brown truly shed that beauty queen image and find the lasting, fierce love she’s hoping to find? The Bachelorette spoilers tease that things seem to be going well so far, and fans are anxious to watch it all play out on-screen this spring.