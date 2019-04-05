Amber Portwood Reveals Why She ‘Always Says Yes’ To Continuing With ‘Teen Mom OG’

Teen Mom OG has been on the air for nearly a decade and, in that time, viewers have watched the cast members go through a lot. Of course, not everything has always been positive and, as a result, some of the cast have considered quitting the show in the past. Amber Portwood is one cast member who has considered leaving the show in the past, but has always signed on for another season. In a new tweet, the mom of two opened up about why she “always says yes” to coming back to the show.

When one follower asked Amber why she threatens to quit the show, Amber replied, “I’m still proud to have the platform to help which is honestly the main reason I come back and I truly love my girls as well so in the end I always say yes again sending love.”

Amber was first introduced to viewers on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Amber found out she was pregnant with her daughter. She continued to share her story on Teen Mom along with her then boyfriend, Gary Shirley. The couple ended up splitting up eventually.

Amber has always been open about sharing her experiences with her fans, both the positives and negatives. She went to prison in 2012 and was set to serve a 5-year sentence. However, she was released after serving 17-months. During her time in prison, the show was on hiatus, but returned with Amber and the original cast. Since the shows return as Teen Mom OG, Amber has been open about her time in prison and has worked hard to turn her life around and be a positive influence for viewers.

Amber Portwood revealed during last year’s Teen Mom OG: Backstage Pass special that she was considering quitting the show. In the end, she decided to return so she could continue to share her story with viewers. While Amber may have decided to come back for another season, one cast member has decided not to return.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Bristol Palin will not be returning to the show. She made the announcement via Instagram, explaining that the show “wasn’t a fit” for her. Bristol was added to the cast last year after original cast member Farrah Abraham was let go. It is unclear who, if anyone, will replace the mom of three on the show. It is also unclear when the new season of Teen Mom OG will air.